Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan could be in jeopardy next season

In the recently concluded Kolkata derby in the I-League, Mohun Bagan tipped their neighbours East Bengal 2-1 and took home the bragging rights in a frantic encounter. However, these two sides may not to meet in the league stages next season.

Not a long while ago, Mohun Bagan confirmed that they were merging with two-time Indian Super League champions ATK, which will see them ply their trade in the ISL from next season. However, their rivals East Bengal could be stuck in the I-League if they fail to find a suitable partner before the first week of April.

Since the ISL was granted top-tier status in India last year and will get an AFC Champions League spot as a result of that in 2021, East Bengal, with the rich history, want to play in the competition. In order to do so, the Red and Yellow Brigade has to find a suitable sponsor and speed up the process to complete it with the deadline looming over their head.

It is believed that the ISL authorities are holding a meeting over the modification of the league, including the number of participation teams and other details by 2020 April.

Despite East Bengal's failure to find the sponsor, Indian Super League (ISL) will be unwilling to extend their deadline and accomodate East Bengal as the eleventh side.

According to a report in the Times of India, Football Sports Development Limited, the organisers of the league said,

"ISL has become competitive with each passing season. Now with AFC Champions League spot at stake, it would be a round the year work for the clubs, both in terms of pre-season preparations and competition. It's imperative that the regulations for next season are closed by April for the clubs to get a good run before the season starts. From this point, East Bengal do have their back to the wall. If they don't knock the ISL door on time with a sound financial structure, it might be too late for them to turn the leaf."

The last time when these two sides did not meet in the league was way back in 1996-97. Mohun Bagan failed to qualify for the Championship stage during that season, while East Bengal finished third.