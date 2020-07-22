LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

LA Galaxy are set to face Houston Dynamo for their next MLS fixture at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Friday.

Both teams come into the game in poor form. LA Galaxy were thumped 6-2 by rivals Los Angeles FC in their last MLS game. Four goals from Diego Rossi and a goal each from Bradley Wright-Phillips and Mohamed El Monir sealed the deal for Bob Bradley's side. A Latif Blessing own goal and a Cristian Pavon penalty saved some face for LA Galaxy.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Portland Timbers. Goals from Jeremy Ebobisse and Diego Valeri secured the win for the Timbers. Alberth Elis scored the consolation goal for Houston Dynamos, before being sent off late in the game.

RED CARD!!! ALBERTH ELIS IS SENT OFF SECONDS AFTER SCORING HIS PENALTY!! #PORvHOU pic.twitter.com/tQv7YCiyM5 — MLS Live (@MLS__Live) July 19, 2020

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head games between the two sides, the record is fairly even. LA Galaxy have won 14 games, lost 12 and drawn eight.

The last fixture between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw. A Cristian Pavon goal negated a Mauro Manotas strike for the Houston Dynamo.

LA Galaxy form guide in the MLS: D-L-L-L

Houston Dynamo form guide in the MLS: D-L-D-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 players who can replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Team News

LA Galaxy manager Chris Klein will be without two of his stars. Midfielder Jonathan dos Santos and striker Javier Hernandez are both out injured. Other than that, there are no injury concerns.

Injured: Jonathan dos Santos, Javier Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo will be without forward Alberth Elis, who was sent off during the game against Portland Timbers.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alberth Elis

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Bingham, Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona, Emil Cuello, Julian Araujo, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon

Housto Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric, Zarek Valentin, Aljaz Struna, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Boniek Garcia, Matias Vera, Tomas Martinez, Memo Rodriguez, Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamos Prediction

For LA Galaxy, Javier Hernandez's absence means that Cristian Pavon will have to step up. The Argentina international has been a good addition to the squad, and much will be expected from the young winger.

Houston Dynamo will be relying on Darwin Quintero. The Colombia international has been in sensational form since joining from Minnesota United, and looks set to lead the line once more.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1:1 Houston Dynamo

Also Read: 5 best centre-backs in the Premier League this season (2019/20)