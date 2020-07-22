Mohamed Salah is arguably the talisman for the current Liverpool side. The Egyptian international has been a sensation ever since joining the club in 2017 from Roma. The forward broke the record of Premier League's all-time goalscorer for a 38-game season, by scoring 32 goals in the league in his debut campaign.

Ever since then he has played an extremely important role in Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League successes, contributing heavily.

Replacing him will not be easy for Liverpool, but at 28 years of age Salah has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona. We look at:

5 players who can replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

#5 SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE, VILLARREAL

Samuel Chukwueze has been linked with Liverpool

Regarded as one of the best young talents in Spain right now, Samuel Chukwueze has attracted attention from all across Europe.

Predominantly a right-winger, Chukwueze's dribbling ability is well-renowned. The Nigerian international caught the eye with his scintillating performance in a 4-4 draw against Barcelona. Physically strong with pace to burn, Chukwueze's skill-set was on full display in that match. He scored a goal and provided an assist as well in a stunning display.

Good to be back ❤️🙏

Ever since then he has been on the radar of top clubs. The 21-year old has been criticised by Samuel Eto'o for not scoring enough goals; which is a fair critique to make. The Villarreal academy graduate has tailed off somewhat this year but has managed to get minutes under his belt.

The winger has played 37 games in the league this season, out of which 20 have been starts. He has scored three goals and provided two assists. He comes third in the Villarreal squad for dribbles per game and fourth for key passes per game. He has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

#4 FEDERICO CHIESA, FIORENTINA

Federico Chiesa celebrates a Fiorentina goal

A player who has been linked with a move away from Fiorentina for some time now. Federico Chiesa has arguably been La Viola's best player for the last couple of seasons, and big clubs are now starting to take note.

The Italy international has played all across the front-line this season, and has been in good form. An excellent dribbler, Chiesa's pace has caused nightmares to the opposition defenders. However, there has been some criticism made of his decision-making at times, which could be better.

The 22-year old has made 30 appearances in the league this season. He has scored seven goals and provided five assists. He leads the squad for shots per game and comes fifth for dribbles per game.

Manchester United are believed to be close to agreeing a fee with Fiorentina for Italy winger Federico Chiesa.



More gossip 👉 https://t.co/b04bpqQMJw #ManUtd #bbcfootball

The Fiorentina academy graduate has been persistently linked with a move to Juventus. However, Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be keeping a close eye on him.

