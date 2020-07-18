Los Angeles FC are set to face LA Galaxy in their next MLS fixture at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex tomorrow for the latest round of the El Trafico derby.
Both Los Angeles-based teams come off of disappointing results. LA Galaxy lost 2-1 in their last MLS game to Portland Timbers, as goals from Jeremy Ebobisse and Sebastian Blanco sealed the deal for their team.
Despite the Timbers having Dario Zuparic sent off in the second half, LA Galaxy failed to capitalise. Their consolation goal was scored by Javier Hernandez.
Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, drew 3-3 in a pulsating fixture against Houston Dynamos. Goals from Bradley Wright-Phillips, Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez for Los Angeles FC negated the brace from Memo Rodriguez and a late first-half strike from Alberth Elis.
LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head
In six head-to-head games between the two sides, the record is fairly even. LA Galaxy have won two games, lost one, and drawn three.
In their most recent fixture, Los Angeles FC beat LA Galaxy 5-3 in an enthralling game of football. Braces from Carlos Vela and Adama Diomande and a goal from Diego Rossi resulted in a win for their team. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristian Pavon and Rolf Feltscher scored the goals for LA Galaxy.
LA Galaxy form guide in the MLS: D-L-L
Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: W-D-D
LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Team News
LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy will be without Jonathan dos Santos and Danilo Acosta, who are injured. Midfielder Joe Corona is suspended. Other than that, manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto will have a full squad to choose from.
Injured: Danilo Acosta, Jonathan dos Santos
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Joe Corona
Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley will be without talismanic forward Carlos Vela. The Mexico international has decided against travelling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other than that, there are no such injury concerns.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Not Available: Carlos Vela
LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI
LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Bingham, Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua, Perry Kitchen, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Lletget, Cameron Dunbar, Javier Hernandez, Cristian Pavon
Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kenneth Vermeer, Tristan Blackman, Dejan Jakovic, Eddie Segura, Diego Palacios, Latif Blessing, Eduard Atuesta, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Diego Rossi, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Brian Rodriguez
LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
For LA Galaxy, much will be expected from former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Javier Hernandez.
The Mexico international has made three appearances for his new side, scoring a goal. Young Argentine winger Cristian Pavon is highly-rated as well with his pace and skill a threat from wide areas.
The absence of Carlos Vela will hit Los Angeles FC hard. However, Bradley Wright-Phillips has begun his Los Angeles FC career well and looks set to lead the line for his side once more.
Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-1 Los Angeles FC
Published 18 Jul 2020, 14:46 IST