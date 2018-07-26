LG Independence Cup launched in Aizawl

C Tlanthianghlima FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 123 // 26 Jul 2018, 02:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

One of the most coveted and prestigious football tournament in Mizoram, the LG Independence Cup 2018 was launched here in Aizawl on Thursday.

Jeje Lalpekhlua, India international striker unveiled the Cup in the presence of Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Executive Committee Member of All India Football Federation and other guests.

Addressing the midst, Chennaiyin FC striker Jeje had to recall his memories. “I have played in this very tournament in the year 2006 for Dinthar FC. I hope this year’s edition will be a fruitful one”. In fact, the 2006 edition of the I-Day Cup was Jeje’s first senior football tournament.

Jeje's first senior football tournament was the I-Day Cup, 2006

Amit Gujral, CMO of LG Electronics India expressed the company’s desire and passion to promote football in the country in the near future. ”LG as a company is doing many programmes purely for society care and the upbringing of society. We have a lot of programmes nationwide and I think today is the cause for celebration for us and the people of Mizoram,” he added.

“Through football, we have had produced a lot of players who earn their living through the game. With the coming of LG and more sponsors, we hope that we will be able to grow from strength to strength and the challenge is to sustain on whatever we have started,” says Lalnghinglova Hmar, Honorary Secretary of the State’s FA and Executive Committee Member of AIFF.

(Pic: MFA)

Through the years, the Mizoram Football Association has invited teams from outside the state to participate in the Independence Cup in Aizawl. I-League side Shillong Lajong have lifted the trophy in the year 2011 beating fellow Meghalayan side Royal Wahingdoh in the final. The former champions have had a number of participants in the last decade and the young Indian U-19 team have also plied their trade in the I-Day Cup played in Aizawl.

This year’s edition will witness 10 teams divided into two groups and two teams from both the groups will progress to the semi-finals. Invitees from outside the state Jamshedpur FC are placed in Group B alongside current Mizoram Premier League champions Chhinga Veng FC, MPL side Mizoram Police, newly-promoted Chawnpui FC and the underdogs Kanan FC.

The tournament is scheduled to commence on 27 July and will be concluded on 15 August 2018.

Group A – Chanmari FC, Bethlehem VT FC, Electric Veng FC, Aizawl FC, Ramhlun North FC

Group B – Mizoram Police FC, Chawnpui FC, Chhinga Veng FC, Kanan FC, Jamshedpur FC