Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The MLS returns to the fold this weekend with an interesting Western Conference derby as Los Angeles Galaxy take on local rivals Los Angeles FC at the Banc of California Stadium. The two sides find themselves at opposite ends of the table and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy have endured a miserable season so far and currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The away side did manage a hard-fought 1-0 victory against a struggling Vancouver Whitecaps outfit last weekend and will want to get their season back on track on Sunday.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and have experienced a resurgence over the past few months. The home side is in fourth place in the MLS table and will be looking forward to securing a top-four finish in the coming weeks.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a superior head-to-head record against their local rivals and have won four out of eight games in this fixture. Los Angeles FC have managed only one victory and are likely to improve their record this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two sides ended in a stunning 3-0 victory for Los Angeles Galaxy. Sebastian Lletget and Cristian Pavon were on target on the day and will have to be at their best on Sunday.

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-W-L

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-L-L

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Carlos Vela is currently injured

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without the talismanic Carlos Vela for this fixture and will miss the forward's presence in the final third. Uruguayan stars Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez are currently in quarantine and will not be available for this derby.

Injured: Carlos Vela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Diego Rossi, Brian Rodriguez

Danilo Acosta is currently injured. Image Source: LA Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy will have to do without left-back Danilo Acosta in this game. Jonathan dos Santos and Rolf Feltscher are currently in quarantine and will not play a part against Los Angeles FC

Injured: Danilo Acosta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Jonathan dos Santos, Rolf Feltscher

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Adrien Perez, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Danny Musovski

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Julian Araujo, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Javier Hernandez

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have suffered this season and desperately need to turn their season around. The likes of Cristian Pavon and Sebastian Lletget are starting to find their feet this season and will need to step up against a strong Los Angeles FC team.

The home side holds all the cards going into this game but will have to be wary against its rivals this weekend. Los Angeles FC do not have a good record in this derby and will want to change the landscape of this fixture on Sunday.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-0 Los Angeles Galaxy

