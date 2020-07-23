Los Angeles FC will host Group D toppers Portland Timbers in their last match before the knockout stages in the MLS is back tournament. The visitors, who are in good form of late have already advanced to the next round.

Los Angeles FC's goalscoring form might worry the Timbers. However, recent history suggests that Portland have been a tough proposition for Los Angeles FC. The last two times these teams met each other, LAFC won 3-2 at their home but then lost to the Timbers 1-0 away.

Portland have also been in good form this tournament. In their opening match of the tournament, they defeated LAFC's rivals LA Galaxy 2-1 in a hard fought encounter. LAFC on the other hand, have been in free-scoring form and have scored 9 goals so far this tournament from just 2 games.

After drawing 3-3 against Houston, they won by 6 goals to 2 against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

“We always try to be a team that steps on the field with the mentality to go for three points. It’ll be no different against Portland.”



See you tomorrow. 👊

⏰ 7:30 PM

— LAFC (@LAFC) July 23, 2020

LAFC and Portland have played each other 6 times so far and it's Los Angeles FC who have been the better team on paper, winning 3 of those matches. Portland Timbers have won twice against them. Only one game has ended in a draw.

However, the last time these sides met, it was Portland that came out on top winning their home game 1-0.

LAFC form guide: D-D-W

Portland form guide: W-W-W

LAFC vs Portland Timbers Team News

"We've had four months of good work."



"We've had four months of good work."

Los Angeles FC are without Carlos Vela who had decided not to participate in the tournament due to the ongoing Corona pandemic. The only thing that LAFC fans are curious about as far as team news is concerned is who's going to start as the striker. Will it be Adama Diamonde or Bradley Wright-Phlips?

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

As for Portland, Zuparic, who picked up a red card against LA Galaxy is likely to return to action today.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Predicted Lineups

LAFC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega, Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Tristan Blackmon, Edward Atuesta, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez, Bradley Wright-Philips, Diego Rossi

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark, Jorge Vilafana, Larris Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Erik Williamson, Diego Chara, Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Vimmi Chara, Jeremy Ebobisse

Los Angeles FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Though Portland have won both their matches, they defeated their opponents by just one goal on both occasions. Meanwhile, LAFC are in great goalscoring form and while they're sure to leak, they might just score enough goals to contain the damage and then some.

Prediction: LAFC 4-2 Portland Timbers

