Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles FC invite Seattle Sounders to the Banc of California Stadium for their MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

Both clubs got their season off to a winning start and kept a clean sheet in their respective games. LAFC won 2-0 against debutants Austin FC, while the Sounders thrashed Minnesota United 4-0 at home.

The two clubs are currently at the top of the Western Conference standings with the hosts only behind the visitors on goal difference.

Let's put on a show. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/BMrNuQzyWK — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 23, 2021

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 10 times in MLS action. These fixtures have been decisive in nature, as only one of them has ended in a draw.

LAFC have recorded five wins and four games have gone the Seattle Sounders' way. However, the Sounders have been victorious in three of their last four meetings with the hosts.

#TBT: The last time we played LAFC! 💥 pic.twitter.com/PPrsQqcJuO — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 23, 2021

Advertisement

These sides last met in the MLS Playoffs' round-of-16 fixture in November. The Sounders won the game 3-1 and went all the way to the finals, only to lose 3-0 to Columbus Crew.

Los Angeles FC form guide MLS: W

Seattle Sounders form guide MLS: W

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Los Angeles FC

LAFC coach Bob Bradley told a press conference that Carlos Vela has not participated in full training since the season opener on due to a thigh strain.

His striker partner Diego Rossi is also out with a thigh injury and might not feature in the game. Kim Moon-Hwan has made a good recovery from a knee injury and could make his debut for the club. However, he is not expected to play the full 90 minutes.

Injured: Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi

Doubtful: Kim Moon-Hwan

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders

Advertisement

Club captain Nicolás Lodeiro is the only injury concern for the visitors. He missed the season opener with a quad strain and his fitness levels remain questionable heading into this weekend as well.

Josh Atencio took his place in the squad and is expected to fill in for him in this game.

Injured: Nicolás Lodeiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pablo Sisniega; Tristan Blackmon, Eddie Segura, Jesus David Murillo, Diego Palacios; Latif Blessing, Eduard Atuesta, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Raheem Edwards, Corey Baird, Danny Musovski

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (5-3-2): Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Shane O'Neill; Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Montero, Raul Ruidiaz

Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The hosts will be without Carlos Vela for the game and last season's top scorer Rossi is also a doubt. LAFC might struggle in the final third against the visitors.

The Seattle Sounders had one of the best defensive records in the last campaign and are expected to be solid defensively against LAFC on Sunday.

A win for the visitors looks like the most likely outcome from this top-of-the-table clash.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 0-2 Seattle Sounders