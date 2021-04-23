Los Angeles Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The 2021 edition of the MLS is back in action with another round of high-octane fixtures this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy take on New York Red Bulls at the Dignity Health Tennis Center on Sunday. The two teams made contrasting starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

New York Red Bulls suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture. The New York outfit was not at its best in the first game of the season and cannot afford another defeat in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, edged Inter Miami to an exhilarating 3-2 victory over the weekend to register their first victory of the season. The Western Conference outfit has endured a difficult year and has a point to prove this season.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a good record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 17 matches out of a total of 37 games played between the two teams. New York Red Bulls have managed 11 victories against New York Red Bulls and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 3-2 victory for New York Red Bulls. Both teams created several chances on the day and will have to be clinical this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: W

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy need to win this game

Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to name a strong side for this game. Javier Hernandez was disappointing last year and will want to make amends for Los Angeles Galaxy this season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Jason Pendant is yet to recover from his injury and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Caden Clark scored for his side last week and is likely to be rewarded with a start in this fixture.

Injured: Jason Pendant

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Daniel Steres, Nicholas DePuy, Julian Araujo; Jonathan dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget; Victor Vazquez, Ethan Zubak, Samuel Grandsir; Javier Hernandez

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrwe Gutman, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan; Florian Valot, Sean Davis; Cristian Casseres Junior, Caden Clark; Daniel Royer, Fabio

Los Angeles Galaxy vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have plenty of European experience in their ranks and will want to make a statement in this fixture. The home side needs to make amends for its horrendous performances last season and the likes of Javier Hernandez will need to step up for the team.

New York Red Bulls were well below their best in their first game of the season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this encounter. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 New York Red Bulls

