Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS is back in action this weekend with the all-important Cali Clasico as a struggling Los Angeles Galaxy outfit hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in what promises to be an exciting fixture. Neither side has been particularly impressive this season and will look to return to winning ways tomorrow.

The San Jose Earthquakes are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference table and have experienced several defensive struggles in the MLS this season. The Earthquakes reached the quarterfinals of the 'MLS is Back' tournament and will look to restart their MLS campaign with a renewed vigour.

Los Angeles Galaxy finds itself rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference table but will have benefitted from a derby victory against Los Angeles FC last week. The Galaxy may not have enjoyed the best of starts to the MLS season but can come back from the ashes with a victory against San Jose.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

The Cali Clasico is one of the most intense games in the MLS Western Conference and the San Jose Earthquakes have the upper hand with 14 victories from 36 games in the fixture's history. The Los Angeles Galaxy is not far behind with 12 wins and will want to gain ground on its rivals over the weekend.

San Jose won both editions of the Cali Clasico in 2019 by resounding 3-1 and 3-1 margins and have been the better team over the past year. The Los Angeles Galaxy has endured a difficult season and may struggle against the San Jose Earthquakes tomorrow.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-L-L

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: W-D-L-L-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Javier Hernandez will play no part in the game. Image Source; MLS Soccer

Los Angeles Galaxy

The Los Angeles Galaxy will have to do without star Mexican striker Javier Hernandez against the San Jose Earthquakes. Danilo Acosta is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Danilo Acosta, Javier Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The San Jose Earthquakes need a victory

San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes will be unable to avail the service of attacking midfielder Gilbert Fuentes in the Cali Clasico tomorrow. The Earthquakes hold the upper hand in the fixture and will be confident of a victory.

Injured: Gilbert Fuentes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Julian Araujo, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Ethan Zubak

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Vega; Tommy Thomson, Guram Kashia, Oswaldo Alanis, Nick Lima; Jackson Yueill, Judson; Cristian Espinosa, Magnus Eriksson, Valeri Qazaishvili; Andres Rios

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

The Los Angeles Galaxy picked up a surprising 2-0 victory over LAFC last week and the likes of Cristian Pavon and Ethan Zubak have successfully overcome their early-season struggles to form a potent attacking combination.

The San Jose Earthquakes have not been consistent in the MLS season but have managed to put in some impressive performances in the past few weeks. The Galaxy can be a resilient force but the Earthquakes have a definitive upper hand in this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 1-3 San Jose Earthquakes

