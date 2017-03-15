Reports: Manchester United star agrees move to MLS

He still has a year left in his Manchester United contract but is heading to MLS in the summer

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 15 Mar 2017, 12:26 IST

Goodbye Manchester United

What’s the story?

Bastian Schweinsteiger has reportedly agreed a move to MLS side, Chicago Fire. The Manchester United midfielder has not regularly featured under Jose Mourinho and is set to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

The MLS side are keen on signing the world cup winner and have been in talks with the player for quite some time now and seem to have finally agreed on a deal. The German has been linked with a move to MLS ever since Mourinho took over at Old Trafford.

In case you didn’t know...

Schweinsteiger was not included in Manchester United's squad when this season began. Mourinho had no plans of having him in the team, and the German was pushed into the U23 training centre.

Finally, on October 31st, his exile at Manchester United ended when he was recalled for first-team training. The former Chelsea manager said he called up the German to 'make up numbers' in training but, he eventually made his way back into the team as well.

He has only made four appearances for the Red Devils this season and was also linked with a move away in January. He also went on to score on his only start for the club this season.

The heart of the matter

Chicago Fire have finally sealed the deal to take Schweinsteiger to America this summer. Reports also suggest that the MLS side has also agreed a fee with Manchester United for the player as he still has a year left on his Old Trafford contract.

The German international has been in talks with the MLS team since November when he was spotted with a club representative in Manchester. He will reportedly be offered a whopping $16.5 million to join Chicago Fire.

He is set to sign a 2-year contract with Chicago Fire and eventually retire when his contract expires at the club.

What’s next?

The agreement to take Schweinsteiger to MLS will be announced in the coming weeks. The former Bayern Munich midfielder has already announced that Manchester United would be his last club in Europe.

Author’s Take

A move to MLS is the ideal thing for Schweinsteiger right now. He's coming to the end of his career, but he can still make it big in America.

The German legend could have stayed at Manchester United and earned millions without doing anything. However, he has opted to keep playing, and it has to be commended.

Tweet speak

