Michael Soosairaj: The magician in the midfield

Siddharth Mishra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 5 // 02 Nov 2018, 21:24 IST

Michael Soosairaj dribbles past Seriton Fernandes, at the Furnace. (Photo Credits: Hero 1SL)

When Jamshedpur FC signed Michael Soosairaj, many eyebrows were raised. However, ever since then he has been answering his critics with an incredible performance. He has turned into a player who is beyond reach in Cesar Fernando's starting XI and has been delivering the goods for the Red Miners.

He was signed by Chennai City FC in the 2016-17 season. In the very next season, he was announced as the captain of the team. The young midfielder had the flair to his game and was redefining the role of an attacking midfielder with his dribbling and link up play.

Even though the team from the capital of Tamil Nadu finished 8th in the season, he had established a name for himself and he played an important role in Chennai City's relegation battle. Soosairaj was awarded the best midfielder of the season award, and from there he never looked back.

In early March of 2018, it was announced that had signed for Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League.

Since the start of the season, he has surprised everyone with his quick pacy runs, vision to find his teammates and tracking back in defence. He has played five games for Jamshedpur this season, out of which he has started four. Michael Soosairaj along with Sunil Chhetri, are the top Indian goal scorers in the league until now, both of them have found the back of the net three times.

Jamshedpur are placed third in the League, just behind NorthEast United FC and FC Goa and are in contention for the playoff places. Michael Soosairaj has been instrumental in his team's unbeaten run till now. He scored his first goal against Kerala Blasters and then fired a brace against Goa in a 4-1 victory at the Furnace.

The performance of the 24-year-old cannot go unnoticed. He has been making a name for himself as well as proving his worth. He will be definitely eyeing a position in the Indian National Team.