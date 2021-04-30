Minnesota United vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Minnesota United take on Austin FC in their MLS 2021 regular-season fixture on Saturday at Allianz Field.

The hosts head into the round three fixture as the bottom-placed side in the Western Conference, having lost their first two games of the campaign. Real Salt Lake beat Minnesota 2-1 at Allianz Field in their previous outing.

Austin did well to record their first-ever win in the MLS last week when they beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1. They are yet to play a home game this season and this will be their third straight away fixture in the league.

Minnesota United vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

The visitors have the advantage when it comes to form, as they have three points from their two games. Meanwhile, the hosts have lost two games and have scored just one goal.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS: L-L

Austin FC form guide in MLS: W-L

Minnesota United vs Austin FC Team News

Minnesota United

The Loons have a few injury concerns for the game. Ike Opara, Ramon Abila, Niko Hansen and Bakaye Dibassy haven't made a single appearance for the club on account of injuries.

Injured: Ike Opara, Ramon Abila, Niko Hansen, Bakaye Dibassy

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Austin FC

Ulises Segura and Aaron Schoenfeld have missed the first two games of the season due to knee injuries. Defender Ben Sweat suffered a torn ACL in the 3-1 win over Colorado and is expected to undergo surgery soon.

He is expected to miss out on at least the next three months recovering. Tomas Pochettino has been given the all-clear to participate in all competitions for the club after an administrative issue was resolved last week.

Injured: Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ben Sweat

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Minnesota United vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Metanire, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Chase Gasper; Wil Trapp, Jan Gregus; Ethan Finlay, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod; Juan Agudelo

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Žan Kolmanič, Jhohan Romana, Julio Cascante, Nick Lima; Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Rodney Redes, Cecilio Dominguez, Danny Hoesen

Minnesota United vs Austin FC Prediction

Minnesota have struggled in front of goal this term. In the past two games, they have conceded five times and have found the back of the net just once. Los Verdes have scored three goals and conceded three in their opening two games.

Though the clubs are yet to hit full stride, we expect Austin to build upon their form and record a win here.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 Austin FC

