Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Chicago Fire FC travel to take on Minnesota United in an MLS cross-conference matchup on Wednesday. Minnesota United registered a 2-1 win Colorado last Wednesday thanks to a very late own goal from Lalas Abubaker.

Minnesota United are currently undefeated in six games and will be confident that they can put one over Chicago Fire who are just about hanging above the playoff line. This match is quite important to Chicago Fire FC who have just one win in their last seven outings.

They played out a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday. Boris Sekuric equalized for Raphael Wicky's side after Nashville had taken the lead through Daniel Armando Rios.

Speaking to the press after the game, Wicky said,

“I'm proud of the reaction of the guys in a very difficult place here. We all know that Nashville is a team who defends very well, doesn’t concede a lot of chances if you look over the whole season—who doesn't concede a lot of goals. We came back, which is not easy against them, coming back away."

Despite how their recent scorelines might look, Chicago Fire have played well over the past couple of months and Raphael Wicky insists that they can make the playoffs and prove that progress is being made.

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire FC Head-to-Head

Minnesota United and Chicago Fire have faced each other only three times in the past and the former has won two of those games. Chicago Fire will be able to tie up the head-to-head record against Minnesota United with a win on Wednesday.

Minnesota United form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Chicago Fire FC form guide: W-D-D-L-D

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire FC Team News

The Loons have quite a long list of injuries. Goalkeeper Tyler Miller is out for the season. Ike Opara, Osvaldo Alonso and Jacori Hayes are not medically cleared to compete. Luis Amarilla and Hassani Dotson will also be unavailable.

News: #MNUFC striker Luis Amarilla will have season-ending surgery on his ankle next week, and this will allow Noah Billinglsey to receive a roster spot given international slots, manager Adrian Heath said Saturday. — Andy Greder (@andygreder) October 31, 2020

Injuries: Tyler Miller, Opara, Ovaldo Alonso, Jacori Hayes, Luis Amarilla and Hassani Dotson

Suspensions: None

As for Chicago Fire FC, Kenneth Kronholm is out for the season after tearing his ACL. Luka Stojanovic is also sidelined as he recuperates following an MCL surgery.

Injuries: Kenneth Kronholm, Luka Stojanovic

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire FC Predicted Lineups

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Romain Métanire; Gregus, Nicolas Mezquida; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Aaron Schoenfield

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth; Navarro, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Alvaro Medran, Mike Azira; Ignacio Aiseda, Fabian Herbes, Dorde Mihailovic; Robert Beric

Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire FC Prediction

It looks like Chicago Fire might only need one win to get right back on track and it could come real handy if they could pull an upset over the Loons on Wednesday. They look charged up to do that.

Minnesota United 1-2 Chicago Fire FC