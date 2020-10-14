Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Minnesota United host Chicago Fire in an MLS clash at the Allianz Field on Wednesday evening.
Minnesota United are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, but are in an iffy run of form. They have only won one of their last five games.
In their last game, Minnesota United played a dour 0-0 draw against MLS new-boys Nashville SC.
Chicago Fire, on their part are in very decent form. They have won three of their last five matches, including a 2-1 success over DC United in their last match.
Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head
The two sides have faced each other only three times in the past, with Minnesota United winning two of those games. Chicago Fire will have added incentive to win on Wedneday night, as they would tie up the head-to-head record against Minnesota United.
Minnesota United form guide: D-W-D-L-D
Chicago Fire form guide: W-L-D-W-W
Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Team News
Jan Gregus will miss out for Minnesota United, as he is away on international duty with Slovakia.
Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Luis Amarilla and Greg Ranjitsingh are all injured and ruled out of this game as well.
Injured: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Luis Amarilla, Greg Ranjitsingh
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Jan Gregus (Slovakia)
Miguel Angel Navarro and Gaston Gimenez are away on international duty with their respective countries, and are therefore unavailable for Chicago Fire.
Kenneth Kronholm, Jeremiah Gutjahr, and Luka Stojanovic all continue to be absent due to injuries.
Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Luka Stojanovic
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Miguel Angel Navarro, Gaston Gimenez
Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI
Minnesota United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Romain Métanire; Jacori Hayes, Hassani Dotson; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Kei Kamara
Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Alvaro Medran, Mike Azira; Ignacio Aiseda, Fabian Herbes, Dorde Mihailovic; Robert Beric
Minnesota United vs Chicago Fire Prediction
.Chicago Fire definitely have recent form on their side, having lost only won of their last five games. But over the course of the season, Minnesota United have been the side that has played the better football.
However, we are siding with recent form before overall pedigree, in predicting a narrow away win for Chicago Fire in this game.
Prediction - Minnesota United 1-2 Chicago FirePublished 14 Oct 2020, 03:01 IST