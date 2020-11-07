Minnesota United vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Decision Day sponsored by AT&T is upon us and fifth-placed Minnesota United will lock horns with fourth-placed FC Dallas in an MLS Western Conference matchup at the Allianz Field on Sunday. If the outcome of the match does not disturb their current positions on the table, then tomorrow's match will be a preview of the meeting between the two sides in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Minnesota United came from behind to earn a hard-fought draw against Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday. They were 2-0 down after Robert Beric and Mauricio Pineda before goals from Jose Aja in the 64th minute and Robin Lod in the 80th helped them eke out a point from the game.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas saw off Nashville midweek, beating them 1-0 thanks to Ryan Hollingshead's goal. This will be the third meeting between the Loons and FC Dallas this season with both sides winning their respective home fixtures.

FC Dallas have been in good form of late and are undefeated in their last four and have won all of their last three games. Coach Luchi Gonzalez is happy that his team is coming up clutch at the crucial stage of the season.

"We gained momentum here the last few games. There are all these key moments that can change your season or change your momentum. I'm just so proud of the players to find resilience in the experience we've had this year.

Our goal is to make the playoffs, so once we made the playoffs, which is the primary number one goal, we saw, mathematically, we could fight for a home playoff situation, which we did not earn last year. So that became the next objective, and it's going to continue to be here till the end."

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

Minnesota United and FC Dallas have squared off eight times till date. FC Dallas have won five times while Minnesota United have won thrice. The last time these two sides clashed was in September and Minnesota United won the game 3-2.

Minnesota United form guide: D-D-W-W-D

FC Dallas form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Team News

The Loons have quite a long list of injuries. Goalkeeper Tyler Miller is out for the season. Ike Opara, Osvaldo Alonso and Jacori Hayes are not medically cleared to compete. Luis Amarilla and Hassani Dotson will also be unavailable.

Injuries: Tyler Miller, Opara, Ovaldo Alonso, Jacori Hayes, Luis Amarilla and Hassani Dotson

Suspensions: None

As for FC Dallas, Paxton Pomykal is out for six months after undergoing a labrum surgery. Bryan Acosta is not medically cleared to compete.

Injuries: Paxton Pomykal and Bryan Acosta

Suspensions: None

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Predicted Lineups

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Romain Métanire; Gregus, Hairston; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Kei Kamara

🌟 Cachorrão Appreciation Post 🌟



FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer, Nelson, Hedges, Bressan, Bryan Reynolds; Ricaurte, Thiago Dos Santos; Ricardo Pepi, Ferreira, Barrios; Franco Jara

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas Prediction

FC Dallas seem to have hit their stride at the right time while Minnesota United haven't been doing so bad themselves. This will be a tightly contested affair but we expect FC Dallas to take all three points here.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 FC Dallas