Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Minnesota United host the Vancouver Whitecaps in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Wednesday at Allianz Field.

The hosts have lost all four of their games in the regular season so far. In their previous outing, they squandered a two-goal lead and fell 3-2 to the Colorado Rapids.

The Whitecaps are fourth in the Western Conference standings with two wins, one loss and a draw in their four games so far. They overcame Canadian rivals Montreal last time around, thanks to Cristian Dájome's second-half brace.

Where we stand out West. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Zx3ACmDg1v — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 10, 2021

Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off six times so far. All of their meetings have come in the MLS. The head-to-head record is even at the moment, with two wins for each team and two games ending in draws.

They did not play each other last season, so their last meeting came in the 2019 campaign. That game at Allianz Field ended in a goalless draw.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS: L-L-L-L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS: W-L-D-W

Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Minnesota United

The hosts have a few injury concerns for this game. Ike Opara, Niko Hansen, Bakaye Dibassy and Nabi Kibunguchy have all been ruled out with injuries.

Hansen and Dibassy have been ruled out with thigh injuries and are expected to miss their fifth straight game this season.

Injuries: Nabi Kibunguchy, Niko Hansen, Bakaye Dibassy, Ikenna Ike Okpara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps

Erik Godoy, Ali Adnan and Michael Baldisimo are the three injury concerns for the visitors in this game.

Tosaint Ricketts returned to the bench last time around and could make an appearance as a substitute in this fixture.

Hear from #VWFC head coach Marc Dos Santos ahead of #MINvVAN this weekend https://t.co/u45oF5z5jE — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) May 10, 2021

Injured: Erik Godoy, Ali Adnan

Doubtful: Michael Baldisimo

Suspended: None

Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Chase Gasper, Jukka Raitala, Michael Boxall, Romaine Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Wil Trapp; Hassani Dotson, Emmanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay; Ramon Abila

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Andy Rose, Jake Nerwisnki; Russel Teibert, Caio Alexandre, Deiber Caicedo, Janio Bikel; Cristian Dajome, Lucas Cavallini

Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 10 goals in four games. They are also the only side to have lost all the games they have played this term.

Vancouver, on the other hand, have been solid defensively, shipping in just three goals.

The visitors are favorites to take home the three points from the game. However, we don't expect them to keep a clean sheet against the hosts, who scored twice last time around.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps