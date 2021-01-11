10 highest paid players in La Liga this season (2020/21)

La-Liga is home to some of the best footballers in the world. Players like Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, and Luis Suarez all recieve high weekly-wages through their lucrative contracts with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Only these three clubs can afford to spend millions on players and their wages in the Spanish top-flight. So it makes sense that players from these clubs take up more-than-half of the spots in the league's top-100 earners' list.

But COVID-19 has forced clubs to reduce their wage bills. Barcelona players had even agreed to a massive pay cut in April. Here, we will take a look at the weekly wages of the players, as per their most recent contacts irrespective of the pay cut, if any.

Lionel Messi has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to top Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid footballers 🤑 pic.twitter.com/KwsehGql5i — Goal (@goal) September 16, 2020

With that being said, let us now take a look at the 10 highest-paid players in La Liga currently.

(Note: The weekly wages are as reported by Sillyseason and Sportekz, the actual wages could vary as these figures are only an estimate taken from various sources)

#10 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - £225,295 per week

Atletico Madrid winger Joao Felix

Joao Felix is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at the moment. Despite turning just 21 this November the Portuguese forward is one of the first names on the team sheet for Diego Simeone.

In the current season, Atletico Madrid are currently first in La Liga standings and Felix has contributed to eight goals so far.

Though we might expect a much greater attacking threat from a player earning a handsome sum of £225,295 a week, he definitely has a lot of potential. If given proper time and training he can become one of the best forwards in the game.

#9 Koke (Atletico Madrid) - £256,837 per week

Atletico Madrid captain Koke

Though Atletico Madrid is not a club that comes to mind when talking about the big spenders in the transfer market, in recent years, they have started to pour in money to bring in reinforcements and to hold on to their top players as well.

Koke, the captain for the Rojiblancos joins his teammate Felix in this list with his £ 256,837 per week earning from his duties as a midfielder for the Captial club.

He is not usually that much involved in creating chances or goal-scoring opportunities per se, but his commanding presence in the middle of the park has been crucial for their early title charge in La Liga this term.

#8 Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona) - £258,000 per week

Sergio Busquets

The first Barcelona player to feature in our list in veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets. The 32-year-old has been with the Catalans since 2005 and established himself as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all-time in his spell at the Camp Nou.

🇪🇸 Don. Sergio. Busquets 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/p88NI5tL79 — Sara 🇮🇶🇪🇸 (@SaraFCBi) January 9, 2021

Under his current contract with the club, which runs out in the summer of 2023, he takes home £258,000 per week. Though there were doubts over his future at the club under new manager Ronaldo Koeman at the beginning of the season, he has now been an integral part of their team in the 2020-21 campaign.

He has played 17 of the 18 matches in La Liga, starting 14 of those.

#7 Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid) - £270,354 per week

Saul Niguez has is under contract with Atletico Madrid until 2026.

The third of the 4 Atletico Madrid players on our list, Saul Niguez reportedly earns £270,354 a week under his contract with the club. The player had agreed to a long-term deal with the club, which keeps him at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium until 2026.

The player has fallen down the pecking order recently and has only featured 12 times this term. He has also been linked with a move to Manchester United but it seems, with his long-term commitment to Los Rojiblancos he will remain at the club, at least for the foreseeable future.

