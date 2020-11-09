Lionel Messi's performances with Barcelona have established his place among football's all-time greats. We have gotten so used to him bend the ball at his will day in and day out, that most of the superlatives used to describe him fail to do sufficient justice to his brilliance.

Messi has been at the pinnacle of world football for more than a decade and a half, and thanks to his sheer genius and consistency, he has broken so many records alongside long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi's trophy haul through the years 🤩



More to come? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PlqYAvnIRo — Goal (@goal) October 17, 2020

Pep Guardiola once said - "Don't write about him [Messi], don't try to describe him. Just watch him."

So without wasting any further time in trying to describe Messi's brilliance in our words, let's take a look at some of the best compliments received by the Argentine over the years from some of the very best in the business.

Top 10 quotes about Lionel Messi

A reporter asked Guardiola if Aguero was the best striker he has ever coached. The answer is always Messi. pic.twitter.com/qVvj3umbrx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2020

Here, we present to you a compilation of some of the greatest plaudits received by the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to date.

#10 Oliver Holt

Lionel Messi has amazed fans, critics and journalists alike.

Journalists who have been following Messi for years have seen his evolution from a winger in his early days to one of the best false 9s in the game and now to a goal-scoring midfielder know that he can really do it all.

Oliver Holt, Chief Sports Writer at DailyMail, did not hold back when describing the Barcelona talisman. He hailed him as an unmatched individual in the history of the game and a better individual player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

So Messi voted for Ronaldo in his top three but Ronaldo didn't vote for Messi. Tells you a lot. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) September 24, 2019

"Messi established himself as the nonpareil long ago. Messi versus Ronaldo is beauty versus power. It is modesty versus arrogance. It is selflessness versus selfishness. It is curves versus straight lines. It is the joy of the assist versus the obsession with the finish."

"The truth is that if you prefer Ronaldo over Messi, you're missing something in your life."

#9 Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Lionel Messi are two of the most successful athletes of our time.

In sports, athletes tend to have huge respect for one another. And when it comes to established athletes like Lionel Messi, some of them are straight-up admirers of the 33-year-old.

Roger Federer, who holds the all-time record for the most Grand Slam men's singles titles with Rafael Nadal, is often called the Lionel Messi of tennis due to his class and consistency. The tennis icon thinks that the diminutive forward is the best footballer of all time.

“I love watching him play. What I love probably most is when he gets the ball and is able to turn his body towards goal. Then he’s going to pass, dribble or shoot. There’s always three options for him – he’s one of the few who’s got that. I think Messi is the best player in the history of football.”

#8 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most outspoken football players, and has been known to make ridiculous comments every now and then. Well, there is no player other than himself that the 39-year-old striker loves to talk about, but even Zlatan had high praise for Lionel Messi.

“Messi does not need his right foot. He only uses the left and he’s still the best in the world. Imagine if he also used his right foot, then we would have serious problems.”

#7 Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger tried to sign Messi for Arsenal

Lionel Messi is one of the players who leaves his mark wherever he goes, and once you've played against him, you do not forget.

Arsene Wenger has gone up against Messi's Barcelona quite a few times in recent years, albeit unsuccessfully, and the six-time European Golden Boot winner was usually the architect of the Catalans' wins.

Wenger coached some of the best players in the world in his capacity as Arsenal manager, but he still thinks Messi to be the greatest of all time and believes that the way the Barcelona talisman plays football is an art in itself.

Happy Birthday Leo Messi 🎂



Arsene Wenger knows a thing or two about special players! 👨‍🏫



"The best player I have ever seen. You always expect something special, and I must say he never disappoints you!" 😮



"He's not an athlete he's an artist!" 👨‍🎨#beINPL #LeoMessi #Culers pic.twitter.com/9ixpUCRGCR — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 24, 2020

"The best player I have ever seen. You always expect something special, and I must say he never disappoints you!"

"He's not an athlete he's an artist!"

#6 Xavi

Xavi was a mentor to Lionel Messi at Barcelona

There are only a handful of football players who've won it all with club and country, Barcelona legend Xavi is one of the first names that comes to mind. The midfielder, himself a La Masia graduate, witnessed Lionel Messi's rise to the top of the world and even had a long-lasting impact on the forward's career.

Xavi: "You can't hate Messi and love football. It's impossible." pic.twitter.com/ch5iyDbseP — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) July 31, 2020

Having shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi for over 10 years, Xavi knows a lot about the Argentine and his style of play, and believes that he is without a doubt the greatest player of all time.

“Messi’s unstoppable. He has a natural talent that’s only given to the chosen ones. Maybe in 20 or 30 years there will be another one. He’s better than you with his right foot, left foot and his head. He’s better at defending and attacking. He’s faster. Better at dribbling, better at passing. We haven’t put him in goal yet, but watch out if he tries that too.”

