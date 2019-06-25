MLS All Stars: Ibrahimovic and Rooney included in lineup to face Atletico Madrid

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 265 // 25 Jun 2019, 14:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United FC v FC Zorya Luhansk - UEFA Europa League

What's the story?

Major League Soccer has announced their all-star team to face Atletico Madrid.

In case you didn't know

The MLS all-star game is an annual competition held by the MLS featuring a squad made up of MLS players, who face up against an international club.

This will be the 24th edition of the event, after hosting the first ever all-star game in 1996. Last year, Italian giants Juventus defeated the MLS All Stars in a penalty shootout.

The heart of the matter

MLS has announced their All Star team, chosen by fans, to face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the annual MLS All Star game to be held on the 31st of July.

The MLS had been revealing some of the big names to take part in the event since June 21. The complete squad was finally announced on Monday with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney headlining the squad.

The All Star team will be lead by one of the most exciting attacking lines the MLS All Star game has ever seen.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney will once again lineup together along with former Premier League stars Nani, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Carlos Vela.

The complete squad

Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan (Atalanta United), Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Nick Romando (Real Salt Lake).

Advertisement

Defenders: Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Kemar Lawreces (New York Red Bulls), Romain Metanire (Minnesota United), Walker Zimmermann (Los Angeles FC), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City), Leandro Gonzalez Pires (Atalanta United)

Midfielders: Diego Rossi (Los Angeles FC), Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Nani (Orlando City), Maxi Moralez (New York City FC), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders), Mark Anyone Kaye (Los Angeles FC), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Diego Chara (Portland Timbers), Ezequiel Barco (Atalanta United).

Forwards: Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Wayne Rooney (DC United), Josef Martinez (Atalanta United), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)

Watch out Atleti!



Full MLS All-Star game lineup announced: https://t.co/Sefq7FTzkN pic.twitter.com/vpjsrLCev1 — AS English (@English_AS) June 24, 2019

What's next

Atletico Madrid will face the MLS All Stars at the Orlando City Stadium on the 31st of July