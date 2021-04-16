Montreal vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Club de Foot Montréal, formerly known as Montreal Impact, welcome fierce rivals Toronto FC to the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida in MLS action.

This is the opening fixture of the 2021 MLS season for the two teams.

The hosts have played just two friendly games since December. Meanwhile, the visitors progressed to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 3-2 win on aggregate over Liga MX champions Leon on Thursday.

Toronto finished second to Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference last season and will be looking to get their season underway with a win.

Montreal vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Both clubs are each other's most-encountered opponents and have locked horns 49 times across all competitions. The visitors hold a slight advantage in this fixture with 25 wins while the hosts have 15 to their name.

Nine games have also ended in draws. They last shared the spoils in the Canadian Championship fixture back in 2017. Their last meeting took place at the Saputo Stadium last in August, with The Reds recording a 2-1 win thanks to Jozy Altidore's 89th-minute goal.

Montreal form guide across all competitions: N/A

Toronto FC form guide across all competitions: W-D

Montreal vs Toronto FC Team News

Montreal

Mason Toye was the only injury concern at the start of April for coach Wilfried Nancy, who replaced Thierry Henry in the offseason.

Toye has recovered and featured in a recent 5-1 victory in a friendly against Tampa Bay Rowdies. He is in contention to start the game.

Sebastian Breza joined the club on loan earlier this month and could make his debut in this derby fixture.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Toronto FC

Quentin Westberg, Chris Mavinga, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jozy Altidore and Ayo Akinola were missing from their impressive 2-1 win over Leon in the CCL. It remains to be seen whether they can recover in time for the season opener.

Jonathan Osorio was suspended for the game, with the MLS website citing violent conduct as the reason for his one-game ban. Luke Singh signed a four-day agreement on 13 April and is eligible to feature in this game.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh, Ifunanyachi Achara, Jozy Altidore, Erickson Gallardo

Doubtful: Alejandro Pozuelo, Chris Mavinga, Quentin Westberg,

Suspended: Jonathan Osorio

Montreal vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Montreal Predicted XI: (5-3-2): Clément Diop; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Aljaž Struna, Luis Binks, Kamal Miller, Mustafa Kizza; Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette, Đorđe Mihailovic; Sunusi Ibrahim, Romell Quioto

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Auro Junior, Omar Gonzalez, Eriq Zavaleta, Richie Laryea; Ralph Priso, Michael Bradley; Liam Fraser, Jacob Shaffelburg, Noble Okello; Patrick Mullins.

Montreal vs Toronto FC Prediction

Montreal returned to winning ways just in time for the first game of the new MLS season with a 5-1 victory. However, Toronto have had more exposure in pre-season and are unbeaten in one friendly and two CCL fixtures.

Though the visitors will be without some of their key players for this trip to Florida, they should be able to open their MLS 2021 campaign with a win.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Toronto FC