Mumbai City FC sign left-back Subhasish Bose from Bengaluru FC

Subhasish Bose was the first-choice left-back of BFC and played a key part in the side that finished runners-up in the ISL.

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Mumbai City FC continued their efforts to build a formidable squad for the next season, signing up Bengaluru FC's key fullback Subhasish Bose for the next two years.

MCFC announced this here today, pointing out that the 22-year-old Subhasish had played a crucial part in Bengaluru FC's run to the Indian Super League Final last year and was expected to bolster their defense further.

This is the Islanders' newest addition after they decided to retain seven players from last season's squad.

On his new journey, Subhasish said, "I am excited to be part of Mumbai City FC for the next two years. I have heard many good things about the club and am glad to be a part of it.

"Hopefully, we will be able to give the fans something to cheer about. Lucian Goian has been a great leader and defender in the league and I am looking forward to playing alongside and learning from him."

Indranil Das Blah, CEO, Mumbai City FC said, "We are glad to have acquired one of the best young footballers in India today. In just a few years, Subhasish has shown that he belongs with the best.

"He has an extremely promising career ahead of him. We at Mumbai City FC are fortunate to have his services for at least the next two years, and hopefully more."

Subhasish started off at the Pune FC Academy and quickly came through the ranks, turning professional in 2014 when he joined Churchill Brothers on loan.

He then signed for Sporting Goa in the I-League for the 2015-16 season and established himself as their first-choice defender. Mohun Bagan saw his potential and signed him up for their 2016-17 campaign. He became their primary left-back choice and played a key part in the side that finished runners-up in the I-league.

His consistent performances caught the eye of Indian team head coach Stephen Constantine, who has since regularly called him for senior national team camps. Subhasish made his debut for the national team in India's 5-0 win against Chinese Taipei in the opening tie of the ongoing Hero Intercontinental Cup.