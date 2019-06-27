Indian Football Transfers: Mumbai City's Arnold Issoko signs for French side SM Caen

Arnold Issoko

Arnold Issoko, who played a major part in Mumbai City's route to semifinals last campaign has signed for SC Caen. The Congolese International has signed a two-year contract with the French side, who were relegated from the Ligue 1 last season.

✍️ Une deuxième recrue pour le @SMCaen 🔴🔵



🤝 Bienvenue Arnold Isako



🔛 Le puissant congolais arrive libre et s'engage pour deux saisons 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZXQdq6Y3on — Stade Malherbe Caen (@SMCaen) June 25, 2019

The 27-year-old started 18 games for the Islanders last campaign, including two against FC Goa in the Playoffs. He played a prominent role under Jorge Costa, going on to score thrice and registering eight assists in the process. He has been preferred through the attacking flank of the right wing by the ISL side, even though he possesses the prowess to play through the right-back position too.

Issoko plied his trade in Europe before moving to Mumbai City last season. He has an abundance of experience at the top level, having featured for five Portuguese sides - followed by the successful stint with the Indian Super League side.

Arnold broke through the academy rank of SC Freamunde, but he failed to make an appearance for the senior side. Witnessing his tremendous potential, Second division side Rebordosa snapped him. He managed to muster nine goals from 30 appearances during his first season with the club.

Limianos was the next stop for him when he was aged 20. He spent a year before moving to Premiera Liga side G.D. Chaves. He was used through both the right defensive and attacking flank and performed upto the expected level. But, he struggled to battle out for a place in the starting eleven during the second season and thus decided to move on from the club.

He made 65 appearances for the Portuguese outfit. Vitoria FC snapped him for a small transfer fee and he did not disappoint them. He stayed for three years and went on to make 84 appearances. Mumbai City were enticed by the breakneck pace and goal contributions towards the final third.

He was crucial to Mumbai City's style of play and Costa will have a huge responsibility to find his perfect replacement. Former Corinthians attacker Diego was signed, but the Brazilian opts to play through the left wing. As for outgoings, only Joyner Lourenco has left the club to join Jamshedpur FC.