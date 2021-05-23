Nashville SC vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Nashville SC welcome Austin FC to the Nissan Stadium on Monday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of an uneventful goalless draw against Real Salt Lake, while the visitors were beaten 2-0 by LA Galaxy last Saturday.

After opening the campaign with three straight draws, Nashville picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over New England Revolution on 8 May.

However, they came crashing back to earth last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Real Salt Lake.

Gary Smith's men are now seated in 16th place in the league table, one point and three places above Monday’s visitors.

Nashville, it's time to get Everyone Back N.



NSH vs. ATX. Sunday at Nissan Stadium. #EveryoneN | https://t.co/tXhTeYTTtk pic.twitter.com/kmPx3QTI2R — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) May 17, 2021

Austin FC, meanwhile, will be aiming to return to winning ways after they fell to a 2-0 defeat against LA Galaxy last time out.

Sebastian Lletget and Javier Hernandez scored in either half to condemn Josh Wolff’s men to their second straight loss.

They have now suffered three defeats in their five games this season and currently occupy 19th position in the standings.

Nashville SC vs Austin FC Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will both be aiming to begin their rivalry with a win.

Nashville SC Form Guide: D-D-D-W-D

Austin FC Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Nashville SC vs Austin FC Team News

Nashville SC

Gary Smith will be unable to call up Brian Anunga and Abu Danladi as they are sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injured: Brian Anunga, Abu Danladi

Suspended: None

Austin FC

The visitors will be without the services of Ulises Segura (knee), Aaron Schoenfeld (knee) and Ben Sweat (ACL) through injuries.

Injured: Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ben Sweat

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty; Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl; Jhonder Cadiz

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Jhohan Romana, Nick Lima; Diego Fagundez, Sebastian Berhalter, Tomas Pochettino; Cecilio Dominguez, Jon Gallagher, Jared Stroud

Nashville SC vs Austin FC Prediction

Nashville and Austin head into this game in similar form after both stumbling in their first five games of the season.

We predict the spoils will be shared as both squads are evenly matched.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 Austin FC