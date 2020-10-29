Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

Nashville SC will welcome Chicago Fire to the Nissan Stadium on Sunday, and the visitors will be looking to get back to winning ways.

The hosts picked up a 1-0 away victory against Montreal Impact on Wednesday, while Chicago Fire fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Philadelphia Union.

"We are still in control of our fate and we are going to keep fighting." — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) October 29, 2020

Nashville SC currently sit sixth on the Eastern Conference table, while Chicago are four places below them in 10th.

Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides, as Nashville are one of three new franchises in the MLS.

The first came in a friendly clash back in February when Chicago Fire posted a 3-1 win.

Nashville SC form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Chicago Fire form guide: D-L-W-D-D

Advertisement

Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire Team News

Nashville SC

The hosts have four players ruled out of this fixture due to injury. Dominique Badji (virus), David Accan (knock), Ken Tribbett (calf injury), and Hany Mukhtar (COVID-19) will miss the match.

There are no suspension concerns for Nashville SC.

Injuries: Hany Mukhtar, David Accan, Dominique Badji, Ken Tribbett

Suspension: None

Chicago Fire

The visitors have been rocked by several injury concerns in recent weeks. Wyatt Omsberg (COVID-19), Johan Kappelhof (COVID-19), Brandt Bronico (knee), Kenneth Kronholm (knee), Luka Stojanovic (MCL) will all sit out the clash against Nashville.

There are no suspension concerns for Chicago Fire.

Injuries: Kenneth Kronholm, Wyatt Omsberg, Brandt Bronico, Luka Stojanovic, Johan Kappelhof

Suspension: None

Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

Nashville Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Wills; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Jalil Anibaba; Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga; Randall Leal, Daniel Rios, Alex Muyl; Abu Danladi

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Alvaro Medran, Mike Azira; Ignacio Aiseda, Fabian Herbes, Dorde Mihailovic; Robert Beric

Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire Prediction

The two teams have been among the high-scoring sides in the league this season and we can expect an end-to-end game full of goalmouth action.

Nashville have been very impressive in what is their debut season in the MLS and their victory on Wednesday guaranteed their spot in the playoff stage.

Good morning. We're going to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/8N65AA8y4A — x - Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 29, 2020

Advertisement

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, have flattered to deceive in the current campaign but they still have what it takes to pull off an away victory here.

Ultimately, the home side should do enough to edge a high-scoring contest.

Prediction: Nashville SC 3-2 Chicago Fire