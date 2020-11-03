Nashville SC vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Nashville SC will take on FC Dallas for the fourth time this season and the visitors will be hoping to break the duck after being unable to score even once in any of the previous meetings. Both teams have qualified for the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs but will be eager to finish higher on the table.

"Hambre para más. Hungry for more."



On Saturday, we clinched our spot in the playoffs. Now, we have two games left to earn a home playoff game. pic.twitter.com/kTFVq73jcM — x - FC Dallas (@FCDallas) November 3, 2020

Nashville SC have lost just once in their last 10 games and will show up at the Nissan Stadium on Wednesday on the back of a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire this past weekend. They have been one of the most solid teams defensively and have not conceded more than a goal in any of their last five games.

In fact, Gary Smith's men have only let in six goals in ten games as they prepare to take on FC Dallas. It's a similar story for FC Dallas and the only team that has been able to upset their defensive solidity in the recent past is Nashville who put three past them when the two sides met in October.

FC Dallas are riding on the back of a thumping 3-0 victory in the Texas Derby over Houston Dynamo. Franco Jara opened the scoring for FC Dallas and it was followed up with a brace by Fafa Picault.

Nashville SC vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

Nashville SC and FC Dallas have squared off just three times so far. FC Dallas have never won the fixture. Nashville SC have won twice and one game has ended in a draw. The last time these two sides met was in October and Nashville SC registered a 3-0 win.

Nashville SC form guide: W-W-D-W-D

FC Dallas form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Nashville SC vs FC Dallas Team News

For Nashville, Dominique Badji and David Accam are not medically cleared to compete. Ken Tribbett continues to be sidelined with a calf injury as well.

Injuries: Ken Tribbett, Dominique Badji and David Accam

Suspensions: None

As for FC Dallas, Paxton Pomykal is still sidelined as he recovers after undergoing a labrum surgery. Bryan Acosta is not medically cleared to compete.

Injuries: Paxton Pomykal and Bryan Acosta

Suspensions: None

Nashville SC vs FC Dallas Predicted Lineups

A menace at the back once again.@thewalkerzim has been named to this week's @MLS Team of the Week. #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/oUslH0oRYx — x - Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) November 2, 2020

Nashville Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Wills; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Johnstone; Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga; Randall Leal, Jone, Alex Muyl; Rios

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer, Hollingshead, Hedges, Bressan, Bryan Reynolds; Ricaurte, Thiago Dos Santos; Ricardo Pepi, Ferreira, Fafa Picault; Franco Jara

Nashville SC vs FC Dallas Prediction

Despite the good form that FC Dallas have shown over the last two games, we think Nashville have the edge over them thanks to their defensive solidity.

Prediction: Nashville 2-1 FC Dallas