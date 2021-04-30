Nashville SC vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of important matches this weekend as Inter Miami take on Nashville SC at the Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have made mixed starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Nashville SC are in seventh place in the MLS standings at the moment and have a point to prove this season. The newly-formed outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Montreal Impact last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, made a poor start to their campaign but have managed to prove their mettle over the past week. David Beckham's star-studded side edged Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Nashville SC have a surprisingly excellent record against Inter Miami and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. Inter Miami have never defeated Nashville SC in an official fixture and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Nashville SC. Inter Miami have improved over the past few months and will want to put up more of a fight this weekend.

Nashville SC form guide in the MLS: D-D

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: W-L

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Team News

Nashville SC need to win this game

Nashville SC

Abu Danladi and Daniel Rios are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Nashville SC have a strong squad and will field an attacking team for this match.

Injured: Abu Danladi, Daniel Rios

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami have a strong squad

Inter Miami

Inter Miami have a fully-fit squad going into this match. Gonzalo Higuain showed glimpses of his potential last year and will want to take the MLS by storm in the coming months.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Walker Zimmerman, Dave Romney, Alistair Johnston; Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty; Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal, Alex Muyl; Jhonder Cadiz

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Joevin Jones, Leandro Pirez, Ryan Shawcross, Kevin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Matias Pellegrini, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have made impressive strides with their performances in recent months and have a point to prove in this game. The likes of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain have been impressive this season and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Nashville SC have troubled Inter Miami in the past but cannot afford to rest on their laurels on Sunday. Inter Miami are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-3 Inter Miami

