Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another important fixture this weekend as New York City FC take on Philadelphia Union at the PPL Park on Sunday. Both teams have made mixed starts to their campaigns and have a point to prove in this fixture.

New York City FC have recovered from a defeat in their opening game and will want to make their mark on the competition. The away side thrashed FC Cincinnati last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have managed only one point from their two games. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Inter Miami last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won eight games out of a total of 13 matches played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed only four victories against New York City FC and need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two MLS teams took place in July last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Philadelphia Union. New York City FC missed several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: L-D

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 most expensive transfers in Arsenal history

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Team News

Philadelphia Union need to win this game

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Philadelphia Union have a good squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes for this match.

Injured: Jack de Vries

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

Advertisement

New York City FC have a depleted squad going into this game and will have to do without Heber, Tony Rocha, Gedion Zelalem, Thiago, and Justin Haak this weekend. James Sands has recovered from his knock and will be available for this match.

Injured: Heber, Tony Rocha, Gedion Zelalem, Thiago, Justin Haak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Martinez, Anthony Fontana, Alejandro Bedoya; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

Philadelphia Union vs New York City Prediction

Philadelphia Union have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to find their feet in the MLS this season. The likes of Sergio Santos and Kacper Przybylko can be lethal on their day and will need to step up in this game.

New York City FC were exceptional in their previous game and will look for a similar result from this game. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Advertisement

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-2 New York City FC

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?