New Delhi in danger of being stripped as U-17 FIFA World Cup venue

The capital city is in danger of losing host status for the U-17 FIFA World Cup to be held in October later this year

by deevyamulani News 23 Feb 2017, 08:05 IST

New Delhi’s pollution woes are of serious concern to FIFA officials

What’s the story?

According to a report in the Indian Express, New Delhi might be in danger of losing its status as one of the host cities for the U-17 World Cup to be held later this year. Stating environmental concerns as one of the reasons for not finalising a match schedule, tournament director Javier Seppi told the publication, “You cannot reduce pollution from one day to the next, to the amount that would need to be reduced for hosting games.”

In case you didn’t know…

New Delhi saw record levels of pollution post-Diwali last year, being covered in a blanket of smog for a considerable period of time, raising health and safety concerns among the public.

The smog was so serious that daily life was affected with schools shutting down and the government imposing a ban on construction. These are conditions certainly not fit for World Cup level football, or any football.

The heart of the matter

The U-17 World Cup is scheduled to start in October, the same month as the festival of Diwali, the event which is presumed to have caused the smog. There are likely to be serious air quality concerns at the time due to the indiscriminate burning of firecrackers producing a toxic atmosphere.

Javier Seppi added that marquee matches scheduled to be held in the capital post the festival of Diwali could be pulled out from the city and be played elsewhere.

What’s next?

New Delhi is one of six proposed host cities for the U-17 World Cup which include Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Kolkata and Guwahati apart from the capital. Matches pulled out from the capital could be expected to be distributed to the other venues resulting in a bonanza for local fans.

The final schedule will only be made after concerns regarding pollution in New Delhi are addressed. Tournament director Seppi added that the capital’s air quality statistics over the past 6-7 years are being analysed before a conscious decision can be taken. In all likelihood, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be able to host group matches while having the knockout games shifted away from the stadium.

Sportskeeda’s Take

A FIFA inspection committee is due next month to assess the suitability of the venues and Delhi’s air quality is likely to be a major subject of discussions. The 11th most polluted city in the world will have to get its act together if it wants to witness the high-quality football the U-17 World Cup knockout rounds are going to showcase.