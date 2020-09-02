New England Revolution vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

New England Revolution are set to host New York City FC at the Gillette Stadium tomorrow for their latest Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture.

New England Revolution come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls. An Omir Fernandez goal for the New York Red Bulls was cancelled out by a Gustavo Bou strike for New England Revolution. Tim Parker was sent off for the New York Red Bulls late in the second half.

New York City FC, on the other hand, beat Chicago Fire 3-1 on Sunday. Goals from Keaton Parks, Anton Tinnerholm and Alexander Ring secured the win for Ronny Deila's side. Mauricio Pineda scored the consolation goal for the Chicago Fire.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. New York City FC have won four games, lost six and drawn three.

Remember this? 2️⃣4️⃣ hours until we welcome NYC back to Gillette.#NERevs pic.twitter.com/2ZaeLkdWPs — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 2, 2020

Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 victory for New England Revolution. Goals from Teal Bunbury and Gustavo Bou sealed the deal for their side.

New England Revolution form guide: D-W-D

New York City FC form guide: L-W-W

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Team News

New England Revolution manager Bruce Arena will be unable to call upon the services of former Aston Villa and Valencia midfielder Carles Gil as well as Colombian midfielder Luis Caicedo, who are both out with injuries.

Injured: Carles Gil, Luis Caicedo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, New York City FC will be without midfielder Gedion Zelalem and defender Sebastien Ibeagha. Other than that, manager Ronny Deila is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem, Sebastien Ibeagha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Turner, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Alexander Buttner, Matt Polster, Teal Bunbury, Diego Fagundez, Cristian Penilla, Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sean Johnson, Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita, James Sands, Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring, Jesus Medina, Heber, Alexandru Mitrita

Step up in the spot like 💥💪



📸 #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/axo1zeUvdd — New York City FC (@NYCFC) September 1, 2020

New England Revolution vs New York City FC Prediction

New England Revolution were ousted in the Round of 16 from the MLS is Back tournament, and have shown inconsistent form. Much will depend upon forwards Gutavo Bou and Adam Buksa, as they look set to lead the line for their club.

New York City FC, on the other hand, will rely on the likes of Finland international Alexander Ring and young Paraguay international Jesus Medina to make the difference.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-1 New York City FC

