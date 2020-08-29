New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The New York Red Bulls face a daunting away fixture against the New England Revolution in an Eastern Conference fixture in the MLS tomorrow. Both sides have experienced mediocre starts to the MLS 2020 regular season and will want to make a push for the top four with a victory tomorrow.

New England Revolution picked up a much-needed victory against DC United despite being reduced to ten men last week. The Revs are currently level on points with the New York Red Bulls and can improve their standing in the MLS table with a victory tomorrow.

The New York Red Bulls is in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference table and has suffered from an erratic string of results in the recent past. The New York-based outfit needs to pull up its socks and initiate a rejuvenation to improve its position in the table.

⚡️ M A T C H D A Y ⚡️



8 PM ET

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

The New England Revolution has played a total of 43 fixtures against the New York Red Bulls and has managed 17 victories against the away side. The Red Bulls have won 13 games and cannot afford to be bogged down by their historical disadvantage.

The New England Revolution was unbeaten against the New York Red Bulls in 2019 and managed two victories and one draw against its Eastern Conference rivals.

New England Revolution form guide in the MLS: W-D-L-D-D

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: L-W-L-L-W

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Team News

The Revs have not been consistent this season

New England Revolution

The New England Revolution will have to do without defensive midfielder Luis Caicedo in tomorrow's fixture. The Ecuadorian star is suffering from a muscle injury and is ruled out of the game. Scott Caldwell picked up a red card last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Luis Caicedo, Carles Gil

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Scott Caldwell

New York Red Bulls v Philadelphia Union

New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls have a fully fit squad and will have to use every ounce of talent in their squad to overcome the New England Revolution. The Red Bulls can move above the Revs in the MLS table and will have to seize this massive opportunity.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Alexander Buttner, Frederick Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Kelyn Rowe; Teal Bunbury, Gustavo Bou, Cristian Penilla; Adam Buksa

Get a glimpse of @Tommy_Mc15 & @kekuta16's arrival to the training center for the first time followed by their integration into the squad training with their new teammates. #NERevs pic.twitter.com/k65gBc97Bg — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 28, 2020

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Amro Tarek, Jason Pedant; Florian Valot, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres, Alejandro Romero; Omir Fernandez, Daniel Royer

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The New England Revolution has benefitted from the scoring exploits of Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou in the recent past and has a marginal upper hand going into this game. The Revs cannot afford to concede the initiative to the Red Bulls and can make significant progress in the MLS table with a victory.

The New York Red Bulls won the all-important Hudson River Derby but failed to overcome a strong Philadelphia Union outfit and are in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory. With the New England Revolution returning to winning ways last week, the Red Bulls may not be able to pick up all three points from this fixture.

Prediction: New England Revolution 1-1 New York Red Bulls

