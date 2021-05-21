New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New England Revolution welcome New York Red Bulls to Gillette Stadium in MLS Eastern Conference action on Saturday.
The hosts find themselves at the top of the standings with 11 points from six games. Meanwhile, the Red Bulls find themselves lagging in ninth place with six points from their five outings thus far.
The Revs recorded a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew in their last game, making it three wins in a row at home. The Red Bulls suffered their third loss of the campaign at Philadelphia Union, having conceded the only goal of the game in the ninth minute.
New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head
The two I-95 rivals have squared off 87 times across all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in this fixture and lead RBNY 37-30 in wins.
The spoils have been shared 20 times between the two sides but only two of their last 15 games have ended in draws.
They last met in the MLS 2020 regular season in October at the Red Bull Arena. The New York Red Bulls recorded a 1-0 victory in that fixture thanks to Aaron Long's 89th-minute winner.
New England Revolution form guide in MLS: W-D-L-W-W
New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS: L-W-W-L-L
New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Team News
New England Revolution
There are no new injury concerns for the hosts ahead of this fixture. Emmanuel Boateng, Luis Caicedo, Christian Mafla and Collin Verfurth remain on the sidelines with their respective injuries.
Injuries: Emmanuel Boateng, Luis Caicedo, Christian Mafla, Collin Verfurth
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
New York Red Bulls
Jason Pendant has been ruled out with a shoulder injury and is yet to make an appearance this season. Florian Valot, Youba Diarra and Tom Barlow have picked up injuries in recent weeks and remain sidelined.
Despite coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute, Dru Yearwood picked up two yellow cards in the 1-0 loss to Philadelphia and is suspended for the game.
Injuries: Jason Pendant, Florian Valot, Youba Diarra
Doubtful: Tom Barlow
Suspensions: Dru Yearwood
New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI
New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Maciel, Matt Polster; Carles Gil, Tajon Buchanan, Arnor Ingvi Traustason; Adam Buksa
New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Carlos; Andrew Gutman, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan; Sean Davis; Cristian Casseres Junior, Caden Clark; Frankie Amaya; Brian White, Fabio
New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls Prediction
Both clubs have posted identical stats so far in the league, scoring seven goals and conceding six. The Revs, though, have played a game more than the visitors.
It should be a routine win for the hosts, who have recorded all three of their wins so far at home. The visiting side have struggled in their travels and are winless in their two away games so far.
We predict this encounter between the two East Coast rivals will end in a win for the in-form New England Revs.
Prediction: New England Revolution 2-0 New York Red Bulls