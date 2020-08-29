New York City FC vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

New York City FC is set to play Chicago Fire at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday in an MLS encounter.

New York City FC comes into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Columbus Crew at the Red Bull Arena. An Alexander Ring goal secured the victory for Ronny Deila's side.

Chicago Fire beat FC Cincinnati 3-0 at Soldier Field, courtesy of goals from Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran and Ignacio Aliseda.

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, New York City FC holds a slight advantage. It has won five games, lost two and drawn four.

Its most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw, with CJ Sapong scoring for Chicago Fire and Alexandru Mitrita equalising for New York City FC.

New York City FC form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Chicago Fire form guide: W-L-L-L-W

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Team News

New York City FC has some injury issues, with manager Ronny Deila unable to call upon the services of midfielder Gedion Zelalem and defender Sebastien Ibeagha. There remain doubts over the availability of forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and midfielder Maximiliano Moralez.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem, Sebastien Ibeagha

Doubtful: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Maximiliano Moralez

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire will be without goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm, defender Johan Kappelhof and midfielder Jeremiah Gutjahr, who are all out due to various injuries.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Johan Kappelhof, Jeremiah Gutjahr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sean Johnson, Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita, James Sands, Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring, Jesus Medina, Heber, Alexandru Mitrita

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bobby Shuttleworth, Boris Sekulic, Mauricio Pineda, Francisco Calvo, Miguel Navarro, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Ignacio Aliseda, Robert Beric

New York City FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New York City FC surprised many with its win over Columbus Crew. The likes of Brazilian forward Heber and Jesus Medina will be vital to its chances against Chicago Fire, with Alexander Ring also in good form coming into this game.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, will rely on young forward Ignacio Aliseda, as well as German attacker Fabian Herbers and experienced forward Robert Beric to provide the goals.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-2 Chicago Fire