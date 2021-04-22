New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as New York City FC take on FC Cincinnati at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Both teams failed to make winning starts to their campaigns and have a point to prove in this game.

New York City FC are in 12th place in the MLS standings and will want to win their first game of the campaign. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against DC United and will need to put in an improved performance this weekend.

FC Cincinnati are currently fourth place in the league table after securing a draw in their opening game of the season. The away side showed flashes of excellence over the weekend but will have to take it up a notch on Saturday.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a flawless record against FC Cincinnati and have won all four games played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have never defeated New York City FC in an official fixture and will look to make history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for New York City FC. Cincinnatti were fairly wasteful on the day and will need to improve on Saturday.

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: L

FC Cincinnati form guide in the MLS: D

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a depleted squad going into this game and will have to do without Heber, Tony Rocha, Gedion Zelalem, Thiago, and Justin Haak this weekend. James Sands has recovered from his knock and will be available for this match.

Injured: Heber, Tony Rocha, Gedion Zelalem, Thiago, Justin Haak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Franko Kovacevic and Zico Bailey are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Isaac Atanga and Gustavo Vallecilla are yet to complete their legal formalities and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Franko Kovacevic, Zico Bailey

Doubtful: Maikel van der Werff

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Isaac Atanga, Gustavo Vallecilla

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

DC United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cody Cropper; Ronald Matarrita, Tom Pettersson, Nick Hagglund, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Kamohelo Mokotjo, Yuya Kubo; Alvaro Barreal, Luciano Acosta, Jurgen Locadia; Brenner

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

New York City made a disappointing start to their MLS 2021 campaign over the weekend and will need to step up on Saturday. The home side has a good record at Yankee Stadium and has a point to prove this weekend.

FC Cincinnati endured a miserable season last year and has plenty of work to do in the next few weeks. New York City FC are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 FC Cincinnati

