Sassuolo vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and will want to win this game.

Sampdoria are in ninth place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The away side edged Crotone to a 1-0 victory earlier this week and will have to word in this fixture.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are currently in eighth place in the league table and have exceeded expectations this season. The Neroverdi stunned AC Milan in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

Sassuolo have a good record against Sampdoria and have won seven games out of a total of 19 matches played between the two teams. Sampdoria have managed only four victories against Sassuolo and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Sassuolo. Sampdoria gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-L-D

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: W-W-L-D-W

Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Team News

Sassuolo have a strong squad

Sassuolo

Sassuolo will have to do without a few important players this week with Filippo Romagna and Francesco Caputo sidelined for this game. Domenico Berardi has made progress with his recovery and is available for this match.

Injured: Francesco Caputo, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria need to win this game

Sampdoria

Maya Yoshida served his suspension against Crotone over the weekend and is available for this game. Ernesto Torregrossa is injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Ernesto Torregrossa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Marlon Santos, Mert Muldur; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic; Gregoire Defrel

📝 Training resumes in groups, final session ahead of #SassuoloSamp on Friday — Sampdoria English 😷 (@sampdoria_en) April 22, 2021

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Omar Colley, Lorenzo Tonelli, Bartosz Bereszynski; Mikkel Damsgaard, Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Antonio Candreva; Keita Balde, Fabio Quagliarella

Sassuolo vs Sampdoria Prediction

Sassuolo have built an excellent squad under Roberto De Zerbi this season and will want to make a statement this weekend. The likes of Manuel Locatelli and Domenico Berardi have been impressive in recent weeks and will likely play pivotal roles on Saturday.

Sampdoria have enjoyed an impressive campaign but have a few issues to solve going into this game. Sassuolo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Sampdoria

