New York City FC vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Toronto FC take on New York City FC at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have made mixed starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Toronto FC are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have won only one match so far. The Canadian outfit edged Columbus Crew to a 2-0 victory earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

New York City FC, on the other hand, find themselves in third place in the league table and have won two out of their four games. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Orlando City last weekend and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have a slight historical advantage over New York City FC and have won seven matches out of a total of 18 games played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed six victories against Toronto FC and will want to level the playing field this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for New York City FC. Jesus Medina scored the winning goal on the day and will want to have a similar impact on this fixture.

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: D-W-W-L

Toronto FC form guide in the MLS: W-L-D-L

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Team News

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a depleted squad going into this game and will have to do without Heber, Gedion Zelalem, Thiago, and Justin Haak this weekend. James Sands has recovered from his knock and will be available for this match.

Injured: Heber, Thiago, Justin Haak

Doubtful: Gedion Zelalem

Suspended: None

Altidore might not feature in this game

Toronto FC

Julian Dunn-Johnson, Alejandro Pozuelo, and Erickson Gallardo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jozy Altidore is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Julian Dunn-Johnson, Alejandro Pozuelo, Erickson Gallardo

Doubtful: Jozy Altidore, Jonathan Osorio

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Omar Gonzalez, Auro; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Nick DeLeon, Jayden Nelson, Patrick Mullins; Ayo Akinola

New York City FC vs Toronto FC Prediction

New York City FC have hit their stride this season and will want to bounce back from a disappointing draw last weekend. The likes of Jesus Medina and Maximiliano Moralez can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Toronto FC picked up their first victory of their season earlier this week and will want to build a streak this month. New York City FC are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 Toronto FC

