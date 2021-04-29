New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with yet another round of important matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on Chicago Fire at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Chicago Fire are in 12th place in the MLS standings at the moment and have mustered only one point from their two league games. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Atlanta United last weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, find themselves rooted to the MLS Eastern Conference table and will need to make a statement this weekend. The New York outfit was edged to a 3-2 defeat last week and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

We have another home game right around the corner!



Keep Our Fortress Safe!



Here's everything we're doing to help keep fans and players safe at @RedBullArena 🏟➡️ https://t.co/bZFsXR1OfG#RBNY pic.twitter.com/4annk36jPj — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) April 28, 2021

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire have a surprisingly good record against New York Red Bulls and have won 25 matches out of a total of 55 games played between the two teams. New York Red Bulls have managed 17 victories against Chicago Fire and need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams gave a fair account of themselves on the day and will want to go a step further in this match.

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: L-L

Chicago Fire form guide in the MLS: L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Team News

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Jason Pendant is yet to recover from his injury and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Caden Clark scored for his side last week and is likely to be rewarded with a start in this fixture.

Injured: Jason Pendant

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire have a depleted squad

Chicago Fire

Advertisement

Fabian Herbers, Kenneth Kronholm, and Carlos Teran are carrying injuries and have been ruled out of this game. Ignacio Aliseda and Miguel Angel Navarro also have fitness concerns and might not feature against New York Red Bulls.

Injured: Fabian Herbers, Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran

Doubtful: Ignacio Aliseda, Miguel Angel Navarro

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan; Florian Valot, Sean Davis; Cristian Casseres Junior, Caden Clark; Daniel Royer, Fabio

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran, Luka Stojanovic; Nnamdi Offor, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Beric

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New York Red Bulls have endured a dismal start to their MLS campaign and cannot afford to slip up in this game. The home side has not had the best year and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Chicago Fire have also struggled to impose themselves on the MLS this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Saturday.

Advertisement

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Chicago Fire

Also Read: Lille vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21