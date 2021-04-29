Lille vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another crucial fixture this weekend as Lille take on Nice at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday. Lille have an excellent squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nice are in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side eased past Montpellier last weekend and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture.

Lille, on the other hand, currently find themselves at the top of the league table and have a slender one-point lead over Paris Saint-Germain. Les Dogues edged Lyon to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Lille vs Nice Head-to-Head

Nice have a surprisingly excellent record against Lille and have won nine games out of a total of 29 matches played between the two teams. Lille have managed only five victories against Nice and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Nice gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need a similar performance in this fixture.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-W-L

Nice form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-D-W-W

Lille vs Nice Team News

Lille have a strong squad

Lille

Yusuf Yazici and Mehmet Zeki Celik have recovered from the coronavirus and have resumed training sessions with the rest of the squad. Jeremy Pied is carrying an injury at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Lyon.

Injured: Jeremy Pied

Doubtful: Renato Sanches

Suspended: None

Nice need to win this game

Nice

Dante and Jeff-Reine Adelaide are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part for Nice this week. Morgan Schneiderlin has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection against Monaco.

Injured: Dante, Jeff-Reine Adelaide

Doubtful: Danilo Barbosa, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri

Suspended: None

Lille vs Nice Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Boubakary Soumare, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Ikone, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici

Nice Predicted XI (3-5-2): Walter Daniel Benitez; Jean-Clair Todibo, William Saliba, Flavius Daniliuc; Hicham Boudaoui, Pierre Lees-Melou, Morgan Scheiderlin, Hassane Kamara, Youcef Atal; Rony Lopes, Kasper Dolberg

Lille vs Nice Prediction

Lille have built a formidable squad this season and have excellent players in their ranks at the moment. The likes of Burak Yilmaz and Jonathan Bamba have played pivotal roles this season and will want to make their mark on this game.

Nice can punch above their weight on the day and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Lille are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lille 3-1 Nice

