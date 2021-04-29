Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wellington Phoenix take on Brisbane Roar at the Moreton Daily Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.
Brisbane Roar are in seventh place in the A-League standings at the moment and have found a rich vein of form over the past month. The Brisbane outfit thrashed Central Coast Mariners by a 4-0 margin earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this match.
Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, currently find themselves in eighth place in the league table and have managed to turn their season around. The New Zealanders edged Adelaide United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result this weekend.
Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head
Brisbane Roar have an excellent record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 games out of a total of 40 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed only eight victories against Brisbane Roar and will need to improve their record in this fixture.
The previous match between the two Oceanic rivals took place in March earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.
Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-D-D
Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-W-L
Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Team News
Brisbane Roar
Scott McDonald and Brisbane Roar have agreed to part ways over the past week and the forward will be unavailable for this game. The home side was excellent against Central Coast Mariners and are likely to field a similar team over the weekend.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Wellington Phoenix
Luke De Vere and Reno Piscopo are currently injured for Wellington Phoenix and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Tomer Hemed and Liam McGing have recovered from their knocks and are set to feature in this game.
Injured: Luke De Vere, Reno Piscopo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI
Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls
Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, David Ball; Tomer Hemed, Ben Waine
Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction
Brisbane Roar have been exceptional in recent weeks and will want to make a statement in this fixture. Riku Danzaki has been a revelation this season and will need to play a pivotal role this weekend.
Wellington Phoenix have also punched above their weight this month and can potentially win this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Saturday.
Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-2 Wellington Phoenix
