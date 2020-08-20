New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS regular season is back in action tomorrow with a Hudson River Derby that is set to captivate the city of New York. Matches between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC have often been close contests and while neither side has been particularly impressive this season, this fixture will be a matter of pride for both sides.

The New York Red Bulls crashed out of the 'MLS is Back' tournament in the group stages and will want to do better in the regular season. The home side won its first game but had to exit to the competition after consecutive defeats against Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew.

New York City FC lost its quarterfinal fixture against the Portland Timbers and will want to restart the regular season on a positive note. The away team is currently in thirteenth place in the MLS table and will want to improve its standing with a derby victory tomorrow.

Deila wants energy and game intelligence from his players in the first Hudson River Derby of 2020 #NYCFC



🎥 RONNY PREVIEW ➡️ https://t.co/LqwbnyQBSn pic.twitter.com/XozUYdgRNk — New York City FC (@NYCFC) August 19, 2020

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

The New York Red Bulls have a superior historical record over their local rivals and have won 9 out of a total of 16 fixtures played between the two sides. New York City FC has managed five victories and will try to pick up another tomorrow.

The fierce rivals picked up a 2-1 victory each in 2019 and seem to field relatively similar starting elevens. The two sides have not inspired confidence this season and will want to prove a point in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls form guide: L-L-W-D-W

New York City FC form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: MLS 2019: Top 3 strikers in the Eastern Conference

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Team News

The New York Red Bulls had a disappointing MLS tournament

New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls will be unable to field Mathias Jorgensen in tomorrow's fixture. The Danish star is currently injured and will play no part in the derby. The New York Red Bulls are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference table and can temporarily move into the top four with a victory.

Injured: Mathias Jorgensen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC reached the quarterfinals in the MLS tournament

New York City FC

The away side has injury concerns of its own to deal with as prodigious youngster Gedion Zelalem is currently nursing an injury. Ismael Tajouri has also been ruled and will not be a part of the starting eleven.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem, Ismael Tajouri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Amro Tarek, Jason Pedant; Florian Valot, Sean Davis, Cristian Casseres, Alejandro Romero; Omir Fernandez, Daniel Royer

Every 👏 single 👏 goal 👏 vs. the boys in blue 🔥#RedRunsDeep | #RBNY pic.twitter.com/m3K0netjkV — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) August 19, 2020

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita; James Sands, Alexander Ring; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Alexandru Mitrita; Valentin Castellanos

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC is currently in a shocking thirteenth place in the MLS Eastern Conference table. The boys in blue had a decent outing in the MLS tournament and the likes of Maximiliano Moralez and Jesus Medina will want to exert their creative influence on the pitch tomorrow.

The New York Red Bulls will hope to make the most of their home advantage and will have to be wary of the away side's attacking threat in the final third. Both sides have their fair shares of strengths and weaknesses and this game has all the ingredients required for an intriguing tactical battle on the pitch.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-2 New York City FC

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time