New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of games this weekend as Orlando City take on New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams have shown glimpses of their potential this season and will want to win this game.

Orlando City are in second place in the MLS standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side edged Toronto FC to a 1-0 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, find themselves in 10th place in the league table and have not been at their best this year. The New York side suffered a 3-1 defeat against New England Revolution last week and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a marginal advantage over Orlando City as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six out of 13 games played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed five victories against New York Red Bulls and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both sides missed a fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: L-L-W-W-L

Orlando City form guide in the MLS: W-W-D-W-D

Also Read: Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Final 2021

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Team News

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Jason Pendant, Aaron Long, and Amro Tarek are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Andres Reyes was sent off against New England Revolution and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Jason Pendant, Florian Valot, Aaron Long, Amro Tarek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andres Reyes

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Oriol Rosell and Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato are injured and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Nani is serving a two-match ban at the moment and is unavailable against New York Red Bulls.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Oriol Rosell

Doubtful: Joao Moutinho

Suspended: Nani

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, Thomas Edwards; Cristian Casseres Junior, Sean Davis; Frankie Amaya, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

When the Bulls experienced the running of the Bear 🐻 @JanneyRoofing | #CityTBT pic.twitter.com/GLMJTcr7sH — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) May 27, 2021

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Kyle Smith, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson; Jhegson Mendez, Junior Urso; Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Benji Michel; Tesho Akindele

New York Red Bulls vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have exceptional players in their ranks but will have to do without their talisman Nani this weekend. In the absence of the Portuguese superstar, the likes of Chris Mueller and Tesho Akindele will have to step up in the final third.

New York Red Bulls have endured a difficult campaign so far and have plenty of issues to resolve ahead of this match. Orlando City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 Orlando City

Also Read: Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Final 2021