Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Final 2021

The UEFA Champions League features arguably the most important match of the season as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lock horns with Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday. The two Premier League giants have been impressive this season and could mark a landmark moment in their history this weekend.

Manchester City have been exceptional under Pep Guardiola this season and have already managed to win both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup this season. The Cityzens are a tactically robust unit and could win the first UEFA Champions League trophy in their history on Saturday.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force under Thomas Tuchel and managed a top-four finish this season. The Blues have been a thorn in Manchester City's side and could complete their renaissance with a victory in this fixture.

🗣"Yes that is an easy one, yes we will."



Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is very confident ahead of the Champions League final against Manchester City this weekend backing his side to win the competition pic.twitter.com/YwCU9uKgkM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 27, 2021

Manchester City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Chelsea have an impressive record against Manchester City and have won 70 matches out of a total of 168 games played between the two teams. Manchester City have managed 59 victories against Chelsea and have a point to prove in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Premier League earlier this month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Chelsea. The Blues also dumped Manchester City out of the FA Cup this year and will want a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Chelsea form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Manchester City vs Chelsea Team News

Manchester City have a strong squad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has opted to play without a striker on several occasions this season and is likely to adopt a similar approach against Chelsea. Manchester City have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to field their strongest side in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea have a point to prove

Chelsea

Edouard Mendy was taken off against Aston Villa last week but is unlikely to return to the fold in this match. Chelsea are also sweating over N'Golo Kante's fitness but should be able to avail his services against Manchester City.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez

Former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov says he doesn't expect nerves to affect Pep Guardiola's side in Saturday's #UCL final against Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/1HCajiwWdU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 27, 2021

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner

Manchester City vs Chelsea Prediction

Manchester City have one of the strongest squads in the world at the moment and have blown their opponents away this season. Pep Guardiola has had his problems against Chelsea in the past, however, and has to address the chinks in his side's armour this weekend.

Chelsea have also been inconsistent this month and cannot afford to put a foot wrong against Guardiola's side. Manchester City hold a slight upper hand on paper and could create history with a victory this weekend.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

