La Liga 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

For the past several years, La Liga has been a hotbed of generational talent and exceptional squads. Real Madrid and Barcelona are bonafide European giants and Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have also joined them in recent years to make for an intriguing competition.

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga was one of the most competitive in recent history with all three Spanish giants involved in the title race for the majority of the campaign. After weeks of edge-of-the-seat action, Atletico Madrid emerged as the winners in the final week of the season to take the La Liga crown.

Real Madrid and Barcelona fail to beat Atletico Madrid to La Liga title

Atletico Madrid's victory in La Liga deprived both Real Madrid and Barcelona of important league titles this year. While Real Madrid put up a commendable fight and gave Los Colchoneros a run for their money, Barcelona were unable to make the most of the excellent players at their disposal and finished in third place.

Sevilla have punched above their weight this season and will feature in the UEFA Champions League yet again under Julen Lopetegui. The likes of Villarreal, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad have also enjoyed fruitful campaigns and will likely aim for the skies next season.

In addition to experienced superstars and seasoned technicians, La Liga has also procured its yearly dose of young blood this season. Here is a look at the top 10 players in La Liga this season, according to WhoScored.com ratings. (All the ratings are out of 10).

#10 Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) | 7.2

Trippier has been brilliant under Simeone

Kieran Trippier's season with Atletico Madrid has been a testament to the brilliance, resolve, and character of the English full-back. Trippier has had his problems with the English FA this season and has bounced back with a well-deserved La Liga victory.

Atletico Madrid have seldom fielded aggressive full-backs and tend to prefer the overtly defensive type. Kieran Trippier, however, is a departure from the norm and his ability to scythe through the flanks adds a unique dimension to Diego Simeone's side.

Kieran Trippier has a LaLiga winners’ medal - he’s been brilliant this season 👏🏼 https://t.co/bt4Jtp8glU — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) May 22, 2021

The right-back has managed six La Liga assists this season and his overlapping runs have been difficult to track. Trippier is one of the best English players plying his trade outside the Premier League and has enjoyed a magnificent season.

#9 Joselu (Deportivo Alaves) | 7.22

Joselu has been crucial to Deportivo Alaves' fortunes

While several players on this list are either the usual suspects or up-and-coming starlets from the best that La Liga has to offer, Joselu is a sure-fire departure from the norm. The 31-year-old striker has thrived at Deportivo Alaves this season and is arguably the sole reason for their survival in La Liga.

With 11 goals and three assists to his name, Joselu has scored nearly a third of Deportivo Alaves' total goal tally in La Liga this season and has shouldered much of their burden in the final third. The seasoned campaigner has scored crucial goals this season and is his side's most important player.

Deportivo Alaves were only four points away from the relegation zone this season and have Joselu to thank for an impressive campaign. Joselu is in the form of his life at the moment and will have to replicate his heroics next season if his club is to extend its stay in the top flight.

