Serie A 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

The Serie A has historically been the hunting ground of some of the world's greatest players. While the league has lost some of its competitive edge over the past decade, the quality of players in the league at the moment is a testament to Serie A's status as one of the best leagues in Europe.

Juventus may have dominated the competition for the past several years but their monopoly has finally come to an end this season. Antonio Conte's swashbuckling Inter Milan side upset the odds in sensational fashion to win a historic Scudetto that could mark a turning point in the club's fortunes.

Inter Milan get their hands on the Serie A title for the first time since 2010 💙🏆 pic.twitter.com/5ga2VvVO79 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 23, 2021

Inter Milan clinch Serie A title as Juventus edge Napoli to top-four finish

While Inter Milan stormed their way to a 12-point lead in a relatively one-sided title race over the past month, the battle for Champions League qualification saw several intriguing subplots.

Juventus nearly failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League but their blushes were spared when Napoli failed to take all three points away from a clash against Hellas Verona on the final day of the season. The Bianconeri have not been at their best over the past year and have plenty of work to do in the transfer market.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have experienced a resurgence themselves and have qualified for the UEFA Champions League alongside Atalanta. Inter Milan may have dominated the Serie A this season but the league has also witnessed excellent performances from several other players.

We look at the top 10 players in Serie A this season according to WhoScored.com ratings. (All the ratings are out of 10).

#10 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) | 7.27

Theo Hernandez is an important player for AC Milan

AC Milan's extraordinary resurgence after nearly a decade in the shadows has been one of the stories of the Serie A this season. The Rossoneri were legitimate title contenders for much of the campaign and have plenty to look forward to under Stefano Pioli.

Theo Hernandez has been one of AC Milan's standout performers this season and has made a name for himself as one of Serie A's most enterprising full-backs. The 23-year-old defender is an unstoppable creative presence at his best and has managed seven goals and five assists in the league this season.

If Theo Hernandez doesn't go to the Euros we riot pic.twitter.com/iQqc9HvNlN — Tom Worville (@Worville) May 18, 2021

Under Pioli's tutelage, Hernandez has come into his own and has blossomed into a reliable left-back. The Frenchman has established fruitful relationships with the likes of Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and is set to play a key role in AC Milan's immediate future.

#9 Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan) | 7.28

Calhanoglu is AC Milan's most creative midfielder

AC Milan have struggled with chance creation in recent years and have looked to Hakan Calhanoglu to solve their problems in the final third this season. The Rossoneri's creator-in-chief has repaid his side's faith by producing a series of impressive performances and has carved a niche for himself against Serie A's traditionally rigid defensive lines.

Calhanoglu has bagged nine assists this season and has become one of the first names on Stefano Pioli's team sheet. The Turkish midfielder has brought his inimitable set-piece skills to the fore on a number of occasions for AC Milan and is an experienced head in the Rossoneri camp.

Calhanoglu is arguably the most creative member of AC Milan's impressive midfield unit and has brought the best out of the likes of Ante Rebic and Alexis Saelemaekers. The Rossoneri maestro has already scored important goals for his team and is one of the Serie A's best midfielders at the moment.

Also Read: Top 10 Argentina footballers of all time

1 / 3 NEXT