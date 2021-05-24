La Liga team of the season (2020/21)

In terms of tactical nous, high-profile individuals, and sheer footballing brilliance, very few competitions across the world can hold a candle to La Liga. Spanish football's unique blend of enigmatic technicality and cut-throat history has produced some of the most fascinating stories in modern football with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Barcelona playing their parts.

While Spain's proverbial big-three have engaged in some intriguing league battles this season, they tend to be only a fraction of the La Liga's diaspora. The 2020-21 edition of La Liga, in particular, has proffered a distinct competitive edge with teams like Sevilla, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao making their presence felt in the Spanish top flight.

Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to unprecedented La Liga title

While several teams have managed to exceed expectations this season, most of the plaudits have deservedly gone to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid outfit, with several players standing up and contributing to Los Colchoneros' cause.

Real Madrid gave Atletico Madrid a run for their money and came within two points of winning the league title. Barcelona blew hot and cold for most of the season, however, and shock defeats against Granada and Celta Vigo detailed the Catalans' La Liga ambitions.

Over 38 rounds of exhilarating football, the 2020-21 edition of La Liga made for some spectacular viewing. Here is a team of players that have sparkled in Spanish football this season and have taken their clubs to new heights.

Goalkeeper - Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Oblak has been Atletico Madrid's saviour

With a La Liga title finally under his belt, Jan Oblak narrowly edges Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois into this La Liga team of the season. The Slovenian shot-stopper has made a name for himself as one of the best in the world in his position and it comes as no surprise that Atletico Madrid's success has been a direct result of his heroics.

With only 25 goals conceded in La Liga this season, Jan Oblak has the best defensive record in the league. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has also pulled off splendid performances against the likes of Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema this season and has spared his side's blushes on numerous occasions.

🔝 Most saves (103)

🔝 Most clean sheets (18)

🔝 Fewest goals conceded (25)



The goalkeeper of the champions... @oblakjan. 🛡️



❤️ @atletienglish 🤍#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/R01i6wXaBB — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 23, 2021

Oblak's well-rounded displays in La Liga have cemented his status as one of the world's most consistent goalkeepers. The Atletico Madrid man has managed 18 clean sheets this season and has been the driving force behind his side's defensive solidity.

Honorable Mentions: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal)

Also Read: Top 10 Argentina footballers of all time

1 / 4 NEXT