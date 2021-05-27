Villarreal 1-1 Manchester United (11-10 pens.): Player Ratings as Unai Emery edges Red Devils to historic triumph with Yellow Submarine | UEFA Europa League Final 2021

Villarreal and Unai Emery created history against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League earlier today as they lifted the first trophy in their history after an entertaining final in Gdansk. Manchester United were the better team for most of the game but failed to take their chances and were left to rue what could have been an end to their own trophy drought.

Unai Emery won the competition for the fourth time in his career and his exceptional work with Villarreal has finally paid dividends this season. Manchester United will play in the UEFA Champions League next season but have missed out on a golden opportunity to win their first piece of silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Villarreal win Europa League after beating Manchester United 11-10 on penalties.



The trophy is Villarreal's first ever piece of European silverware and Villarreal manager Unai Emery's fourth triumph in the competition.... #UELFinal — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) May 26, 2021

Manchester United stunned by resolute Villarreal defence as Unai Emery wins another UEFA Europa League trophy

Manchester United started the game well and threatened Villarreal's goal on a few occasions in the first half-hour. Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka found space on the flanks but their crosses were repelled by a well-drilled Villarreal defence.

The Red Devils were stunned in the 29th minute, however, as Gerard Moreno took full toll of a set-piece to put Unai Emery's side ahead. Manchester United took it up a notch after Moreno's strike but were unable to create a concrete chance before half-time.

Villarreal held their own against Manchester United

Villarreal nearly found their second goal early in the second half as a free-kick routine wreaked havoc in the Manchester United penalty area. The Red Devils bounced back only minutes later, however, as Edinson Cavani pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area to score his side's equaliser.

Manchester United grew in confidence after their goal and dominated the second half. Villarreal put up a stubborn wall of defence, however, and did well to take the game into extra time.

Both teams took their feet off the pedal in extra time as the intensity of the game began to take its toll. What followed, however, was a historic penalty shoot-out that left both sets of fans on the edge of their seats. After an astonishing 21 successful penalties, Geronimo Rulli saved David de Gea's efforts to win the first trophy in Villarreal's 98-year history.

Villarreal Player Ratings

Villarreal pulled off a brilliant performance

Geronimo Rulli - 7/10

Geronimo Rulli was not troubled by Manchester United in open play and could do nothing but Cavani's goal in the second half. The shot-stopper saved De Gea's penalty to win Villarreal their first-ever trophy.

Raul Albiol - 8.5/10

Raul Albiol was the most seasoned player on the pitch and had to bring all his experience to the fore to keep Villarreal in the game. The Spaniard was a robust presence in his side's defensive line and also scored an excellent penalty.

Pau Torres - 9/10

Pau Torres has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months and could not have produced a better audition. The centre-back was arguably the best player on the pitch and pulled off a historic performance for his boyhood club.

Juan Foyth - 6.5/10

Juan Foyth engaged in an intriguing battle with his Manchester United counterpart Luke Shaw and did manage to pull off some vital blocks. The Argentine defender sustained a fair share of knocks and was taken off before extra time.

In 2013 Villarreal youth players Pau Torres and Alfonso Pedraza were among the fans storming the pitch to celebrate, as Bruno Soriano led the club back to LaLiga



Tonight Bruno will celebrate, as Pau Torres and Pedraza lift Villarreal’s first ever trophypic.twitter.com/e8eNZcfpM0 — Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) May 26, 2021

Alfonso Pedraza - 5.5/10

Alfonso Pedraza was taken apart by Mason Greenwood on a few occasions but did manage to threaten Wan-Bissaka on a few occasions. The full-back was replaced by former Liverpool man Alberto Moreno towards the end of the second half.

Etienne Capoue - 7/10

Etienne Capoue did walk a fine line in the second half after his booking but improved towards the end of the game. The Frenchman held his ground against McTominay and was a strong presence in the middle of the pitch.

Dani Parejo - 6/10

Dani Parejo bagged an important assist for Villarreal's first-half goal but did not see much of the ball against Manchester United. The Spanish midfielder had to curb his attacking instincts for more defensive responsibilities and had a positive outing.

Manu Trigueros - 6/10

Manu Trigueros had to work immensely hard against Manchester United and was fairly successful against McTominay and Pogba. The midfielder was unable to contribute in an attacking sense, however, and was taken off in the second half.

What a season for Gerard Moreno 👏



He becomes the 10th player from Europe’s top 5 leagues to score 30 goals this season in all competitions.



30 goals ⚽️

10 assists 🎯 pic.twitter.com/PgqKgfbBAV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 26, 2021

Yeremi Pino - 6/10

Yeremi Pino put in a massive shift on the right flank for Villarreal and was one of his side's only options on the counter. The youngster was replaced by the experienced Paco Alcacer in the second half.

Gerard Moreno - 7.5/10

Gerard Moreno scored his 30th goal of the season against Manchester United after making the most of a set-piece in the first half. The Villarreal striker took his penalty well and troubled Manchester United's defence on numerous occasions.

Carlos Bacca - 5/10

Carlos Bacca was an isolated figure for much of the game and was unable to trouble Manchester United's defence. The Villarreal striker was replaced by Francis Coquelin at the hour-mark.

Substitutes

Villarreal used all their substitutes

Francis Coquelin - 6.5/10

Francis Coquelin played an important role for Villarreal in the second half and added some steel to his side's midfield. The former Arsenal man did commit a few fouls but was important to Villarreal's defensive performance.

Paco Alcacer - 6.5/10

Paco Alcacer pulled off a few snap shots against Manchester United but was unable to hit the target. The Spanish striker scored a brilliant penalty against De Gea to keep Villarreal in the game.

Alberto Moreno - 6/10

Alberto Moreno was a lively presence on the left flank and made a few good runs into the final third. The former Liverpool defender found himself in a couple of excellent positions but was unable to produce a final product.

Mario Gaspar - 6.5/10

Mario Gaspar did not have much time on the pitch but did manage a few lung-bursting runs to sway the odds in Villarreal's favour in extra time.

Dani Raba - 6/10

Dabi Raba was brought on towards the end of extra time and did well with his penalty.

Moi Gomez - 6/10

Moi Gomez was also introduced in extra time and was unable to have much of an impact on the flow of the game.

Also Read: La Liga 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

1 / 2 NEXT