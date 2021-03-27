Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could move to the MLS or Liga MX claims Mikel Arriola

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could spend the last stages of their illustrious careers playing in the United States' MLS or Mexican Liga MX.

His statement comes in the wake of reports claiming a potential Liga MX merger with Major League Soccer is on the cards.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the two greatest players of this generation, and arguably the best players to grace the beautiful game. The duo have been at the center of football's biggest transfer stories in recent years, with reports linking both superstars with a potential exit from their respective clubs.

🌟 Ronaldo 🆚 Messi Most Goals Against Top '6' Leagues İn Europe İn UCL :

🇪🇸Spain : 🥇 Ronaldo : 9 Goals

🇬🇧England : 🥇 Messi : 26 Goals

🇩🇪Germany : 🥇 Ronaldo : 28 Goals

🇮🇹İtaly : 🥇 Ronaldo : 14 Goals

🇵🇹Portugal : 🥇 Ronaldo : 4 Goals

🏆TOTAL : 🥇 Ronaldo : 73 Goals pic.twitter.com/mHuZSetemi — cristiano_fanthebest (@CrisFan9) March 26, 2021

Lionel Messi, in particular, has been a constant name on the transfer rumor mill as his Barcelona future remains uncertain despite the superstar entering the final months of his contract. His arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo has also been linked with a move away from Juventus, as his current contract expires in the summer of 2022.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been linked to European giants such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, Mikel Arriola believes both players could play in the United States or Mexico.

Reports suggest a merger between both leagues could become a reality in the near future. The Liga MX president has confirmed that should the Liga MX and the MLS merge, it would create one of the biggest leagues in world football.

The 45-year-old hopes a potential merger will help attract both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as they enter the final phase of their careers

Speaking in an interview on ESPN, Mikel Arriola said: “We would be one of the best leagues in the world (if we merge with MLS). The next step would be to have Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo here (Mexico) or in the United States, perhaps in the final phase of their careers”

Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi could rekindle their rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi last faced off in the Champions League groups stages

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is indisputably one of the fiercest in football history. The two superstars have constantly pushed each other for almost two decades and have won a whopping 11 Balon d’Or titles between them, amongst a plethora of individual awards.

According to you, who’s the GOAT 🐐



Retweet for Messi. Like for Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/e4tSi7PWEv — Mukundane✊🏽💯 (@EdgarMukundane) March 27, 2021

With reports linking the duo with a move to the MLS and Liga MX, we could see two of football's greatest players battle it out in the same league for the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018.

Amidst rumors of a Barcelona exit, Lionel Messi previously expressed his desire to play in the United States, while reports claim David Beckham is now looking to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to his MLS outfit Inter Miami.