Free Fire India championship Fall League day 4: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Week 2 of the league stage of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall started today with teams in Group B and C battling it out over six matches. Blind Esports swept the day with 26 kills and 74 points. A balanced game enabled them to top the chart with two booyahs.

In second place were Head Hunters who had the most kills, with 35, due to their aggressive gameplay. UG Empire finished third with 61 points, while TSM had another below-par day, finishing 10th.

Top 5 kill leaders From day 4 of Free Fire India Championship

The MVP prize went to Galaxy Racer's Xdivine, who inflicted 10922 damage and eliminated 15 players.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Week 2 Day 1: Match standings

League Day 4 standings of Free Fire India Championship Fall

4 Unknown won the first game of the day on the Bermuda map by scoring eight kills. The game was set for Galaxy Racer, but Radhetkr's and Anand's stunning gameplay gave 4 Unknown the victory.

Blind Esports won both the second and sixth matches, which were played on the Purgatory and Kalahari maps, respectively, with 10 and 2 frags. The cautious play of star player Pahadi allowed Team Elite to secure a second-place finish in the final match.

Played on the desert map Kalahari, the third match resulted in 11 frags and booyah for UG Empire. 4 Unknown was eliminated early but managed to grab 10 important kill points.

The fourth match of Bermuda was won by Skylightz Gaming with six frags. However, PVS Gaming topped the match table with 13 frags.

With nine frags, Head Hunters won the fifth match of the day, played in Purgatory. TSM came in second with six kills. Head Hunters' Kunal was the MVP with five eliminations.

Overall League standings:-

FFIC League Standings after Day 4 (image via Garena Free Fire)

Blind Esports became the new table-toppers in Group B after overthrowing PVS Gaming. In Group B, PVS Gaming fell to third place behind Blind and Head Hunters.

Also Read

With 51 points, Galaxy Racer is still the leader in Group C. 4 Unknown is second with 49 points while Team Elite slipped to fourth place. The UG Empire team moved one position up to third.

In each group, only the two teams finishing first and second on the leaderboard will advance to the final, while the rest will go to the play-in's stage.

Edited by Rohit Mishra