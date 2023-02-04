NorthEast United FC 0-2 Jamshedpur FC: Red Miners player ratings from comfortable ISL 2022-23 win

Jamshedpur FC picked up a routine 2-0 victory over NorthEast United FC in Guwahati in the two teams' ISL 2022-23 encounter on Saturday, February 4.

Ritwik Das put the Red Miners ahead in the first half, kneeing home Daniel Chukwu's deflected cross into an empty net at the far-post. Chukwu then turned scorer after the break, finishing a sumptuous slide-roll pass from Rafael Crivellaro to settle the game.

The Highlanders had their chances, even hitting the post in the second half, but created no big chances and had just two shots on target. It marked their 15th defeat of what has been a frankly awful campaign.

Here are the player ratings for Jamshedpur FC from their ISL 2022-23 match against NorthEast United FC:

TP Rehenesh - 6/10

Rehenesh had very little to do apart from making a couple of high claims and punches from corners.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Lallawmawma offered an outlet in attack in the first half, but his influence waned after the break, with NorthEast United often attacking his flank.

Eli Sabia - 7/10

Sabia put in a solid display, making a couple of key tackles and blocks to protect Jamshedpur's clean sheet.

Pratik Chowdhary - 7.5/10

Chowdhary showed immense composure on the ball, completing 86% of his 58 pass attempts as well as seven of his 12 long-ball attempts. He also recorded four successful duels, three clearances, three tackles and an interception to round out a fantastic performance.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 7/10

Renthlei complimented Chowdhary extremely well on the Red Miners' right side. While he didn't contribute much in attack, he made multiple crucial interventions at the back to keep the Highlanders at bay.

Ritwik Das - 7/10

Das had the easy job of tapping in at the far post to open the scoring for Jamshedpur. He did a decent job aside from that as well, recording two key passes.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas - 7/10

Emmanuel-Thomas' shooting let him down on a couple of occasions as he skied some of his efforts. However, he also hit the post with a beautiful curling effort and was involved in most of his team's attacking moves in a promising performance.

Pronay Halder - 6.5/10

Halder was efficient in midfield, completing 83% of his passes and recording three tackles to break up NorthEast United's attacks.

Boris Singh - 6.5/10

Boris was once again the energy bunny for Jamshedpur, constantly covering yards by running up and down the pitch. He won four fouls, often purely with his ability to race beyond his man, and also hit the crossbar with a deflected effort in the second half.

Daniel Chukwu - 7.5/10

Chukwu assisted Das with a shot-turned-cross that took a couple of deflections in the first half. There was no need for such fortune in the second half though, as he drove in a clinical finish from Crivellaro's pass to seal the game. He also set up a good chance for Boris, but the winger could only hit the crossbar.

Rafael Crivellaro - 8/10

Crivellaro's impact since arriving in Jamshedpur has been evident and Saturday marked his best game in a Red Miners jersey. Almost all of his team's attacks flowed through him as he recorded a game-high six key passes, including the assist for Chukwu's goal.

Substitutes

Farukh Chaudhary (Das 73') - 6/10

Chaudhary had just eight touches of the ball, but completed all four of his pass attempts.

Harrison Sawyer (Chukwu 84') - 6/10

Sawyer made some promising runs, but was let down by his decision-making in the final third. He did, however, force a save from Arindam Bhattacharya.

Seiminlen Doungel (Boris 84') - 6/10

Doungel made a tackle and an interception while completing all seven of his passes.

