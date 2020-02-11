NorthEast United fire head coach Robert Jarni

NorthEast United head coach Robert Jarni's short tenure at the Indian club has come to an end after the club decides to sack the Croat, whose side was struggling in ninth position after going through a poor run of form.

Assistant coach Khalid Jamil, who joined the Highlanders on a three-year deal last year, will be the interim boss until the club appoints an able replacement.

Three hours after NorthEast United's pulsating 3-3 draw with Jamshedpur in front of the home crowd, the Highlanders confirmed that they have parted ways with their head coach.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 📋 pic.twitter.com/GQXNuv7g7c — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 10, 2020

The official statement read as follows:

"Northeast United would hereby like to confirm that the club has parted ways with head coach Robert Jarni and his coaching staff through mutual agreement. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the best interests of the club and recent performances in the Hero ISL.

Northeast United FC would like to thank Mr Jarni and his team for their service over the last five months.

The club is currently looking for a viable replacement to bring more stability and sustainability to the team.

Assistant Coach Khalid Jamil will take over as the interim coach for the time being before the club finds a suitable replacement."

Bigger and better things were expected when Eelco Schattorie left for the Kerala Blasters, and Jarni, who had a decent CV, was appointed as the new head coach of the NorthEast United. The Dutchman guided the Highlanders to the playoffs for the first time in the club's history, before being edged by the Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals.

The Croat, in fact, made a terrific start, with eight points from the opening four league games. However, the team succumbed, struggled, and lacked inspiration in the succeeding matches, which saw them win none in 11 consecutive games. In the meanwhile, they picked up just five points, which is nothing short of catastrophic.

There is no information regarding the next managerial target. However, the possibility of Eelco Schattorie's return to NorthEast United should not be ruled out as Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur are willing to head-to-head for ex FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera, as per reports.